25-Year-Old Woman Missing From Calhoun County, Last Seen in Bellevue

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department are searching for a 25-year-old woman last seen in Bellevue.

Alison Sargent was last seen on Wednesday (March 4th) in Bellevue, Michigan. She is described as being 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Alsion drives a black 2012 Dodge Journey with a pink license plate frame, a heart sticker, a state of Michigan sticker and possibly a few other decals or stickers on the back window.

Anyone with information on Alsion's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department at 269-969-6450.