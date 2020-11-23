29 Years Ago Today, Desmond Howard Clinched The Heisman [Video]

Michigan receiver Desmond Howard was way ahead in the Heisman balloting, but he put some icing on the cake on November 23, 1991.

Michigan fans need some happy thoughts after their horrific start to the 2020 season, so let's go back in time to a Heisman Trophy clinching performance in the Big House in 1991, when Michigan was ranked 4th in the nation and blew out arch rival Ohio State 31-3.

Desmond Howard, pacing a high scoring Michigan offense that was putting up close to 40 points per game, was the front runner for the Heisman Trophy, signifying the best college football player in the country.

Howard just needed a consistent game to win the prize, but he put an exclamation point on that sucker with a stunning punt return against the Buckeyes.

Plowing through traffic and then sprinting past the OSU punter to the end zone, Howard immortalized his Heisman season by striking the "Trophy Pose" in the end zone, putting a cap on a tremendous season.

Here's the late, great Keith Jackson with his famous call "Hello, Heisman!"