3 and 16-Year-Old Kentucky Kidnap Victims Could Be In Michigan

Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating a 3 and 16-year-old who was kidnapped in Kentucky and Tennessee and believed to be en route to Northern Michigan.

The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post has been requested to assist law enforcement agencies in Tennessee and Kentucky in locating a kidnapped 16-year-old female named Amber Clare and a 3-year-old male named Noah Clare.

Courtesy of MSP

The two children were abducted by a family member. Police identify that family member as 32-year-old Jacob Clare of Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Police believe that Jacob could possibly be traveling to Northern Michigan near Harbor Springs, or may have already reached the area.

Courtesy of MSP

Amber Clare was kidnapped in Kentucky and Noah Clare was kidnapped in Tennessee. The two were reported missing on November 7, 2021.

Jacob Clare is believed to be driving a silver Subaru Outback with Tennessee registration plates.

Courtesy of MSP

Anyone with information or who may have seen Jacob, Noah, or Amber is asked to call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or call 911.