3 Detroit Lions Make The Pro-Bowl, 2 of Them Are Starters

The NFL Pro-Bowl rosters were announced this week, and there are three Detroit Lions on the NFC team, with two of them listed as starters.

That's the good news, the bad news is that due to the Covid pandemic, there isn't going to be an actual Pro-Bowl game. The NFL made the decision to cancel the Pro-Bowl this year due to all of the excessive travel it requires increasing the chances of a virus spreading event. The league decided to still honor the players by naming Pro-Bowl rosters though, and three Lions were named.

T.J. Hockenson, Frank Ragnow, and Jack Fox are all representing the Lions in this year's Pro-Bowl. This is the first pro-bowl selection for all three players, and they are all definitely deserving of their spots. Both Jack Fox and T.J. Hockenson are listed as starters for the NFC team.

Hockenson is third in the NFL among Tight Ends in both receptions and receiving yards. He is fifth on the touchdown list, and is one of only two tight ends in the league with more than 50 catches and six or more touchdowns.

Jack Fox is in the top 3 in the NFL among all punting stats right now. That's pretty impressive considering he had to win the punting job for the Lions when the season started.

Frank Ragnow has been gaining accolades all season for the Lions, and is considered one of the best centers in the league. Ragnow solidified his place in the hearts of Lions fans after playing with a serious throat injury. He hasn't missed a snap all year, and is the definition of toughness on the field.

This is the part of the story where I should talk about the future of the Lions looking bright with three young players to build around. The problem is that the Lions are in the middle of a coaching and GM transition, so nobody knows what the future will look like in Detroit.

The good news is that things can't get much worse than they have been in the last couple of years. Hopefully the Ford's can find the right people to turn things around in Detroit, and break the 'Same Old Lions' curse.