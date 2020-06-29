UPDATE: Monday morning, another Grand Rapids bar, Joey's Tavern, announced that they would be closing down until 11 a.m. on Thursday after two of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

O'Tooles Public House, Butchers Union, and the B.O.B.announced over the weekend that they are closed until further notice after workers tested positive for COVID-19.

O'Tooles and Butchers Union are both on Bridge Street.

According to WZZM-13, the two establishments have the same owner, and both recently resumed dine-in service after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home order.

Butchers Union says the employee who tested positive has not been on the premises since June 19. They say they are confident this is not from a lack of safety at the restaurant as they have been following all safety guidelines from the CDC and State of Michigan.

O'Tooles says the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 has not worked since June 23 and they also do not think it was a result of lack of safety at the restaurant.

Both say they are working on re-opening plans and to stay tuned to social media for updates.

The B.O.B. in Grand Rapids also announced they are temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. They say the employee may have been exposed and contracted the coronavirus as early as June 11 or 12th in Gilley's Smokehouse or BOB's Beer Garden. A professional deep cleaning of the entire building is currently underway and all workers who had contact with the employee who tested positive are now being testing for COVID-19. The B.O.B says they'll reopen individual restaurants in the building as they feel it's safe to do so.