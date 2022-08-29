Fall is right around the corner!

Who is not excited for the beautifl fall foilage, the warm apple cider, or a fresh baked donut?

Besides those fantastic ideas, I am mostly worried about getting the perfect fall photo for my Instagram feed.

Here is a list of the best places in West Michigan to get a fall photo that your friends and family will envy.

Fallasburg Park

If you want one of the best displays of fall colors, a hike through Fallasburg Park is the perfect day trip.

Besides the fall leaves, you can also use the covered bridge as a fantastic backdrop.

In September, the Fallasburg Art Festival is full of different craft and fine arts booths for the entire family to experience.

Frederik Meijer Gardens

This is a must-visit attraction if you are in the Grand Rapids area. Frederik Meijer Gardens' sculpture exhibit, Chrysanthemums & More, is coming back for its 24th year!

You can take in the beautiful chrysanthemum experience in the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse. You can also check out the Doehne Wildflower Meadow if you need more photo op suggestions.

On these Tuesdays, September 20th and 27th, you can also experience the glow effect that local artist Alynn Guerra creates in the Gwen Frostic Woodland Shade Garden.

Newaygo State Park

Take a bike ride or set up a camping adventure in Newaygo State Park. In downtown Newaygo, you can visit the older buildings, the fish statues and the Penonyer Creek Falls.

A Fall Color Tour Map takes you on a full-day adventure to see the fall foliage, visit the local shops, taste great food from restaurants, and walk through the different farmers' markets.

