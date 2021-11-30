3 Oxford High School Students In Oakland County Michigan Dead Shot By Classmate

Unfortunately, another school shooting has occurred and it occurred right here in the state of Michigan. Officials inform us that three students are dead and seven other students and a teacher were injured in a shooting at Oxford High School this early afternoon. Oxford Michigan is in Oakland County thirty miles north of Detroit and southeast of Flint.

The Detroit News is reporting that the shooter is a 15-year-old sophomore and he has been arrested and appears to have acted alone. In a news conference Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said:

"Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him and deputies took him into custody…The whole thing lasted five minutes."

That weapon was a semi-automatic handgun in which they first believe 15 to 20 shots were fired. We are told that a police liaison assigned to the school was one of the people who helped take the suspect into custody.

The Undersheriff McCabe also stated:

"There were no other guns, no other shooters…As far as we know."

When asked how did the student get the handgun into the school the Undersheriff said:

"We know, but I'm not going to say that right now."

The Undersheriff went on to say that the suspect in custody has:

"already invoked his right to not-speak; he wants an attorney"

This is a fluid story and we will update you as more concrete information becomes available.

The following is an update (7:18 am 12-1-21) to the article published yesterday:

The authorities have informed us the following three students tragically lost their lives: Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Tate Myre, 16.

Authorities also informed us that the other victims include:

A 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his jaw and head, who is in serious condition. A 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the neck who is in stable condition. A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his left leg who is in stable condition. A 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her hip who is in stable condition. A 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her chest who is in critical condition. A 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head who is in critical condition. A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition with chest and neck gunshot wounds and is currently on a ventilator after surgery.