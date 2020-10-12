3 Reasons Why Ann Arbor is the 2nd Best Place to Live in the US

No, it's not the Big House, Zingerman's and a smug sense of entitlement, Ann Arbor was ranked the second best place to live for these reasons.



Every year, Liveability.com ranks the best places to live in America. In 2020, everything is different. The usual measurements of safety, affordability, and economic stability, were calculated, along with opportunities for outdoor recreation, accessibility and community engagement. The X factor this year that tipped the scales was called an “'opportunity score,' used to determine each city’s landscape of opportunity, including variables like job numbers, broadband access, economic resilience and growth."

With so many working from home, people are realizing that their physical proximity to the office is not as important as it used to be. One may not have to make the sacrifices that go along with living in a big city to get the best career opportunities. Exorbitant rent and headaches of a daily commute are in the rear-view when you can choose to live almost anywhere and commute to the study down the hall.

Ranking the best cities to live in in the entire country, Ann Arbor placed second best, right behind Fort Collins, Colorado. These are the three biggest reasons why:

Connection : Only 1.03% of households in Ann Arbor do not have broadband access.

: Only 1.03% of households in Ann Arbor do not have broadband access. Affordability : To outsiders, it may seem pricey, but compared to the big cities, A2 is reasonable.

: To outsiders, it may seem pricey, but compared to the big cities, A2 is reasonable. Growth: The space and opportunity to grow was a big element in this year's study, and Tree Town offers abundant opportunities.

"Ann Arbor is perhaps best known for being the home of the world-renowned University of Michigan, but this energetic city is so much more than a college town. In addition to being a great place to raise a family, it’s also a bustling hub for innovation in automotives, technology and healthcare. In Ann Arbor, you’ll find smart, passionate people who are pushing the boundaries in everything from cybersecurity to craft beer." -Livability.com