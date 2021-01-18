3 Severely Injured In Battle Creek Accident Involving MSP Trooper

A Michigan State Police Trooper was injured following a two-vehicle crash involving a suspected impaired driver.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a Michigan State Police patrol car and a black vehicle that occurred on West Columbia Avenue near Stevens Road in Battle Creek, Calhoun County.

On Sunday at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Trooper was traveling westbound on Columbia Avenue when the black vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the patrol car head-on.

The Michigan State Police Trooper as well as the two occupants of the other vehicle suffered severe but not life-threatening injuries. All three parties were transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment.

The at-fault driver is suspected of operating while impaired by a controlled substance. The investigation remains ongoing.

Multiple are law enforcement agencies assisted at the scene including; Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department, Battle Creek Police Department, LifeCare EMS, Battle Creek Fire Department.

Google Satellite

