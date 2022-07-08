It has been years since I attended summer camp, but the memories stick with me. As a young Girl Scout I spent several summers at Camp Merrie-Woode outside of Plainwell. Fun fact: Camp Merrie-Woode is, "the oldest continuously-licensed overnight camp in the entire state of Michigan."

I have fond memories of campfire sing-alongs, canoe trips, but what stuck with me most was the horseback riding excursions. I've probably only ridden horses twice, both times at Girl Scout camp, but for some reason I can't get it out of my head. I'm convinced that I could still hop right back in the saddle and become a master equestrian without missing a beat!

I'm aching to once again hit the trails here in west Michigan, but because I'm no longer a Girl Scout I'm not quite sure where you can do such a thing. Surely there are stables and liveries who offer guided horseback riding tours. Here's what I found:

Wild West Ranch - Fennville

The mission of Wild West Ranch is to, "share the love and joy of horses with people of all ages and abilities" and the family-owned ranch has been doing just that ever since 1995. Wild West offers everything from trail and pony rides to carriage and sleigh rides. Find their rates here.

Rise & Ride Ranch - Allegan

This ranch specializes in, "providing private experiences for people to connect with our horses" and offers guided horseback riding, private lessons, parties, carriage rides, and more! Guided rides start for ages 2 and up and will take you through wooded trails at any time of the year, no matter your skill level.

Legacy Stables - Caledonia

Known as Legacy Stables and Karin's Hose Connection, their team aims to share their, "passion for horses and enable anyone who seeks to experience the joy of the human-horse connection." The stables offer a variety of programs such as one time rides, riding lessons, birthday parties and even an "Own-Your-Own-Horse" camp for all ages and skill levels. Karin's non-profit even offers therapeutic horse encounters and field trips for all ages and abilities. As their website states, "Horses make great therapists"!

Don't forget about every shopper's favorite horse, Sandy! At a penny per ride, that's the best horseback riding deal around.