30+ Candies Sold at Michigan, Ohio Walmarts, Targets, More Stores Recalled

A massive candy recall has been issued by the FDA. An Iowa candy company that ships confectionary candies across the nation self-reported the recall of over 30 candy and sweet treat products in early May.

Palmer Candy Company, based in Sioux City, Iowa, announced the recall of its "White Coated Confectionary Items" which can be found at popular retailers across Michigan, Ohio and the Midwest. The products are sold at Walmart, Target and Dollar General.

The white-coated confectionary items may also be recognized as white chocolate, particularly with pretzels. The recall impacts a variety of retail packages and brands.

A full list of the brands can be seen below.

Some of the product labels are shown below.

The cause for the recall is a potential salmonella contamination. Palmer Candy's liquid coating supplier notified the company about a potential contamination.

Salmonella can be a fatal infection for young children, elderly adults or people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. If salmonella enters the bloodstream it can also provoke more serious illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, all according to the FDA.

Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported as of this writing.

If you have purchased any of the items included in this recall, you are encouraged to return the items to the place of purchase for a full refund. Do not consume these items under any circumstances.

Click here to see more product labels to identify if you have purchased on of these items. Other questions can be directed to the Palmer Candy Company at 1-800-831-0828 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

