33-Year-Old Missing From Jackson County Could Be In Danger

A 33-year-old woman has been missing from Jackson County since February 2 and could be in danger according to police.

Tanova Ross was last seen on February 2 at America’s Best Value Inn located at 830 Royal Drive according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety. Her family told Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Director Mike Jester that the 33-year-old could be in danger.

Tanova is described as being 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing about 170 to 175 pounds, with long dark brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Tanova has multiple tattoos:

"PISCES" on her neck

a padlock and chain on her left wrist going to her left ring finger with the initials "JP" on her left ring finger

"TYLYNN" on her left breast

Tanova was last seen on foot carrying her cell phone which has gone to voicemail since she was last seen. She left behind all of her personal belongings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackman-Leoni Public Safety Detective Sam Philipp at 517-788-4223 or 911 if you believe it is an emergency.