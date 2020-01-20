38-Year-Old Man Missing From Kalamazoo
UPDATE 1/21/2020: Found. The 38-year-old missing from Kalamazoo has been located & is safe.
Police in Kalamazoo are searching for a man missing since January 16, 2020.
Larry Klepper was last seen on January 16th. He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 163 pounds, having brown eyes and brown curly hair. Larry is biracial and had a beard at the time he was last seen.
Other identifying marks:
- Scar- Upper Right Eye
- Tattoo- Right Ankle
- Tattoo- Right Arm
- Tattoo- Right Shoulder
- Tattoo- Upper Back - "Larry"
- Tattoo- Upper Left Chest - "Alyssa 07-10-2003"
- Tattoo- Upper Right Arm - Blue devil on red pitchfork
- Tattoo- Upper Right Chest - "Ryan 03-12-2002"
Known aliases:
- LARRY KLEPPER
- LARRY LARUE LOVE
- LARRY MATHEW KLEPPER
- LARRY MATTHEW KLEEPER
- LARRY MATTHEW KLEPPER
Anyone who has seen Larry Klepper or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or 911 if you believe it is an emergency.
