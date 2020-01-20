38-Year-Old Man Missing From Kalamazoo

Larry Klepper, missing person from Kalamazoo

UPDATE 1/21/2020: Found. The 38-year-old missing from Kalamazoo has been located & is safe.

 

 

Police in Kalamazoo are searching for a man missing since January 16, 2020.

Larry Klepper was last seen on January 16th. He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 163 pounds, having brown eyes and brown curly hair. Larry is biracial and had a beard at the time he was last seen.

Other identifying marks: 

  • Scar- Upper Right Eye
  • Tattoo- Right Ankle
  • Tattoo- Right Arm
  • Tattoo- Right Shoulder
  • Tattoo- Upper Back - "Larry"
  • Tattoo- Upper Left Chest - "Alyssa 07-10-2003"
  • Tattoo- Upper Right Arm - Blue devil on red pitchfork
  • Tattoo- Upper Right Chest - "Ryan 03-12-2002"

Known aliases:

  • LARRY KLEPPER
  • LARRY LARUE LOVE
  • LARRY MATHEW KLEPPER
  • LARRY MATTHEW KLEEPER
  • LARRY MATTHEW KLEPPER

Anyone who has seen Larry Klepper or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

