38-Year-Old Man Missing From Kalamazoo

UPDATE 1/21/2020: Found. The 38-year-old missing from Kalamazoo has been located & is safe.

Police in Kalamazoo are searching for a man missing since January 16, 2020.

Larry Klepper was last seen on January 16th. He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 163 pounds, having brown eyes and brown curly hair. Larry is biracial and had a beard at the time he was last seen.

Other identifying marks:

Scar- Upper Right Eye

Tattoo- Right Ankle

Tattoo- Right Arm

Tattoo- Right Shoulder

Tattoo- Upper Back - "Larry"

Tattoo- Upper Left Chest - "Alyssa 07-10-2003"

Tattoo- Upper Right Arm - Blue devil on red pitchfork

Tattoo- Upper Right Chest - "Ryan 03-12-2002"

Known aliases:

LARRY KLEPPER

LARRY LARUE LOVE

LARRY MATHEW KLEPPER

LARRY MATTHEW KLEEPER

LARRY MATTHEW KLEPPER

Anyone who has seen Larry Klepper or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or 911 if you believe it is an emergency.