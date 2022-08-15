With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.

Many people like to be outdoors during the fall time as well. Whether that be walks in the park, corn mazes, last-minute amusement park trips before they close for the season, haunted houses, and one of my all-time favorites, the apple orchard. With various attractions to choose from, there's something for everyone at apple orchards. Here are a few apple orchards in Southwest Michigan that are good for a day out with a date, a group of friends, or the family.

Gull Meadow Farms

Gull Meadow Farms, off Gull Road in Richland, is one of my all-time favorite apple orchards that I've been to, the crispness of the apples, the calmness of the hayride, the warm, fresh, delicious donuts, and don't even get me started on the divine apple cider because I swear I won't stop. They also have the pumpkin cutouts and the giant rocking chair for pictures, they built their own corn maze, a large tube slide for the kids, and their bakery/store is full of hidden gems. Now, that I'm thinking about it, I need to plan a trip for myself!

VerHage Farm Market, Bakery, and Cider Mill

You can find Verhage's on W ML Ave in Kalamazoo and this sounds like my kind of place. I can't say that I've been here before but it is 1,000 percent calling my name right now. This apple orchard is giving vibes very similar to Gull Meadow Farms, which I love of course, but some may take offense to, or not appreciate it because they're looking for something different. VerHage's has everything from freshly baked pies, donuts, bread, danish, brownies, and other baked goods. This is in addition to apple cider, apple cider vinegar, hard ciders, and other merchandise they have for sale.

Corey Lake Orchards

Corey Lake Orchards is in Three Rivers and is much like the above-mentioned apple orchards, there are many things that the family offers its customers but they take it one step further. They have everything that the above plus farm fruit other than apples, a sunflower field, and even an extended brewing business. Many cider mills have started making hard cider, Corey Lake took the idea and stretched it to make wine and brandy as well. They offer their space for tastings, tours, weddings, and even festivals.

Country Mill Orchard & Cider Mill

Country Mill Orchard is located in Charlotte, Michigan, and is loaded with fun for all kinds of people. They have all the baked goods, the u-pick options for many different types of fruit, and even sunflowers. They also have caramel apples they like to show off, unique gifts, apple butter, apple chips, and a winery on their 213-acre farm to impress its visitors.