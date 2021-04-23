4th Of July In September In Saugatuck

In many communities across West Michigan, 4th of July firework displays have been canceled this year. In Saugatuck, they haven't been canceled, just postponed. The display has been delayed!

The Saugatuck/Douglas Rotary Club organizes and pays for the fireworks show. Last years event was canceled and this year they have moved the display until September 10.

The fireworks will be used to commemorate 20 years since 9/11, plus honor first responders and frontline workers for protecting the public during the pandemic. The Mount Baldy Challenge will take place on September 11 in Saugatuck. It is the Rotary Club's biggest fundraiser of the year. The Mount Baldy Challenge is an off-road trail race that travels along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Rotary Club President James Sullivan told FOX 17,

"We are as disappointed as anyone who might hear that July 4 is going to be postponed. But as a next best alternative, what better way to honor and to heal, which is the theme of the Mount Baldy challenge this year, honor those people who keep us safe in any emergency, and to come together as Americans and heal the way we all need to."

The City Commission of Saugatuck says they don't have the money to pay for fireworks, so funds would have to be donated for any display. These funds would need to come from a local business owner. So, if there is a local company who wants to pay, there is still a chance to play on July 4.