As winter approaches, it's important to remember that there are members of our community who may not be able to afford the basics. Like coats, for example.

Maybe you or your kids have outgrown the style of your winter coat. Maybe you've just gotten a new one and want to make space in your closet. Whatever the reason, there are a few charities around Kalamazoo and Battle Creek that would be happy to take your gently used winter coat and give it to someone in need.

Here are at least 5:

1. Kalamazoo Dream Center

Located on Portage Street in Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo Dream Center is a volunteer-run organization that works to provide necessities to those in need. That includes personal items like toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, and the like along with small household items, and clothing. You can drop off your winter coat or any other gently used clothing items you'd like to donate at their location at 1122 Portage St. during their normal business hours. Find more information here.

2. Charitable Union

Charitable Union, in Battle Creek, provides clothing, small household items, and bedding for free to those in need in their community. They are always looking for specific clothing donations children's clothing, men's clothing, plus sized, and more. But, they also take winter coats, hats, and gloves, too. Donations hours are Monday - Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm. As well, if you have household items you'd like to donate, you can find their full list of accepted items and more on their website.

3. Kalamazoo Mobile Closet

Now, this one is a little different. The Kalamazoo Mobile Closet doesn't have a storefront. Instead, they provide donated clothing and personal items on-site to individuals who need them. There's no official website provided. But, you can contact the Kalamazoo Mobile Closet on Facebook to ask about winter coat donations.

4. The Battle Creek Shelter

The Battle Creek Shelter is a new shelter in Battle Creek that provides services 24/7. That includes overnight services, meals, and showers. They do accept seasonal clothing, like winter coats. However, judging by the pictures above, it looks like they recently had a very successful donation drive. Does that mean they don't need your winter coat? Absolutely not. I would suggest giving them a call first just to make sure they have the space to accept your donation. Find all of their information here.

5. Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries

Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries offers many kinds of services. They have a recovery program, long term programs, and they offer clothing, housewares, and personal items through the Kalamazoo Deacons Conference on Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo. If you'd like to donate your winter coat and other gear, you'll want to visit the Kalamazoo Deacons Conference specifically. Their website says they are accepting clothing donations but, if you'd like to call ahead, you can at 269.344.7333. Find all of their information here.

If you're looking for more resources and information on local donations needed, how to help, and more, check out the Kalamazoo Coalition for the Homeless on Facebook. Additionally, the Salvation Army is hosting a warm coat drive in the month of October. Find information on the event here.

