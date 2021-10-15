If you're planning a fall color tour in Northern Michigan, check out the Airbnb rentals.

Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in the Nation. I will thumb-wrestle anyone that disagrees. Hands down, Autumn is the most beautiful season. The fall colors are absolutely spectacular. In fact, the further North you drive, the more amazing the view.

Get our free mobile app

If you're planning on leaving work stress behind for a Northern Michigan vacation here are five spots that have incredible fall colors while staying in unique and gorgeous Airbnbs. These 5 spots cover a wide variety of areas in Northern Michigan as well as a wide price range to fit anyone's budget.

5 Breath-Taking Airbnb's in Northern Michigan Fall 2021 Spectacular fall colors and unique Airbnb's in Northern Michigan

Can't get enough of Michigan Fall colors? Click the button below.