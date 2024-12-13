5 Michigan Lottery Stocking Stuffers With the Best Odds to Win Big

With most of my big Christmas shopping done (yes, I'm proud of myself), it's the time of the season when I'm looking for those few extra gifts to help stuff the stockings. I've never given or received lottery tickets in my stockings because, well, they aren't legal back home in Alabama.

Lame, I know. Michigan, you're the best.

But I'm going to change that this year. When I decided to write this article, I told my girlfriend she could expect a few in her stocking this year.

But I want to make sure she's got a chance at winning something, so this article serves as infotainment for you and research for me.

I went over to Lotto Edge to see which Michigan Lottery tickets are paying out. Using the odds presented there, we can see which tickets have the best odds of paying out anything and also have the most prize money left to win.

After all, no one wants to buy a scratch-off advertising your opportunity to win millions and the most you can hope to win is double the ticket price.

I also wanted to make sure we went through every price point.to see which ticket was the best at every price.

All odds are as of December 13.

$5 Ticket: Safe Cracker Cashword

This little guy might be the best ticket out there right now. The odds of winning any prize is 1 in 3.67, which is the highest of these five tickets. However, 97.7% of the prize is still up for grabs, including all three $300,000 prizes and 98% of the $1,000 and $500 prizes.

$10 Ticket: VIP Cashword

This ticket is great too, with a chance to win nearly double the cash for the grand prize of $500,000, all three of which are still up for grabs. Buying this ticket gives you a 1 in 3.47 chance of winning while 85.8 percent of the winnings are still up for grabs.

$20 Ticket: $2,000,000 Mega Multiplier

Same odds, but quadruple the prize, the Mega Multiplier ticket still has $86.47 million to give out, nearly 80% of the prize pool.

Unfortunately, here, one of the three $2 million prizes has already been claimed, but roughly 80% of every other prize is still available.

$30 Ticket: $4,000,000 Ultimate

This ticket has been available since June, but 74.5% of the prize pool worth over $119 million is still up for grabs with a 1 in 3.2 chance of winning on every ticket. Two of the $4 million prizes are still up for grabs and so are 131 $10k prizes.

$50 Ticket: $300,000,000 Extraordinaire

This big boy has a lot of money to give away, over a quarter of a billion dollars. This ticket gives you a 1 in 3.1 chance of at least getting your money back, though there is more than enough opportunity to win so much more. Two of the $6 million prizes, 61 of the $50k and 215 of the $5k prizes are still out there.

