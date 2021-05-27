There’s No Way These 5 Michigan Urban Legends Are True…Right?

As I left my house for work today I couldn't help notice the incredibly full moon still lingering in the sky. Of course, I leave for work at 4 in the morning so the moon is a little hard to miss.

It's funny how the sight of the full moon will always and forever make my mind immediately jump to the legend of werewolves. I am someone who loves urban legends so that's really no surprise. But, it got me thinking. What are the urban myths or legends that exist in the state of Michigan? They did not disappoint.

Do you believe these 5 Michigan urban legends?

The Dogman

I'm convinced that every place in the world has a legend similar to this one. Whether it's a wendigo, a "loup garou" as the French called it, or werewolf, the legend reads the same. The Michigan dogman is said to be an extra large wolf or dog which is capable of, "rearing up on its hind legs to show off its humanoid torso, stare at you with blue or amber eyes, and unleash a frighteningly human scream." Yup. That sounds terrifying. No word on if the full moon influences the Michigan dogman's activities but, you can read more about sightings and the history of Michigan's dogman on this fan page (because of course that exists).

Pressie

While the above image is the notoriously famous shot of the alleged monster of Loch Ness, the Great Lakes are said to contain their own "monster". Named Pressie, this American version of the Loch Ness monster is suspected to live in Lake Superior and is described as a "snake like" creature that has been spotted with its head breaching the surface. However, Pressie is hardly the first or only monster reportedly spotted in the Great Lakes. In fact, legends surround the Lake Leelanau Monster, the Sea Monster of the Mackinac Straits, and the Saginaw Bay Water Monster. For Pressie, there's actually a Youtube video detailing the first time it was spotted in Lake Superior. Check it out here.

The Melon Heads of Allegan County

This one actually makes me sad. Michigan's "Melon Heads" were said to be the size of children, about 4 feet tall, with ginormous, bulbous heads. The legend has a few different backstories. One declares that these melon heads were children being treated by a doctor who abused them. In return, they killed and ate him and then fled to the woods of Allegan. Another says they were patients of the Junction Insane Asylum near Felt Mansion, turned feral, and were released into the woods. In both stories, however, it's acknowledged that the children most likely suffered from hydrocephalus, a condition that causes an abnormal buildup of fluid within the brain which in turn causes the head to swell. Today, there are treatment options available. But, it sounds like these poor children, if the legend is true, were left to fend for themselves just because they were suffering from a medical condition. That's heartbreaking. Learn more about Allegan's melon heads below:

The Snake Goddess of Belle Isle

This legend has Native American roots. It's said that the daughter of Ottawa Chief Sleeping Bear was gorgeous. Her father, as most do, tried to shield her from potential suitors. After a couple of failed attempts, Chief Sleeping Bear put her on Belle Isle where The Spirits vowed to protect her for eternity. Not only was the daughter granted immortality but also the ability to transform into a white doe. Visitors say you can still spot a white doe wandering the shores of Belle Isle or Lady in White moving between the trees. There's also a rumor that if you sit on the edge of the island in your car and honk your horn three times it will summon her. Like a doorbell for an immortal being. What could possibly go wrong? Read more about the Snake Goddess of Belle Isle here.

Nain Rouge

This urban legend has turned into more of a celebration in Detroit. The Nain Rouge is described as a baboon like creature complete with hooves, fur, horns, and sharp teeth. The first reports of sightings of Nain Rogue date back to the 1700's and its said that it appears right before moments of peril. In fact, the founder of Detroit, Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, apparently crossed paths with the creature only to be met with great misfortune soon after. Since then, reports of the Nain Rouge appearing always preceded major events like battles, deaths, storms and more. Now, the Nain Rouge is celebrated with the Marche de Nain Rouge through Cass Corridor in Detroit. Read more about the celebration here.

Whether terrible, scary or even heartbreaking, urban legends seem to captivate generations of people. And I am one of them. Do I believe every urban legend? Of course not. Will I be on the look out for Pressie during my next visit to Lake Superior?

Absolutely. *insert X-files theme song here*

Thank you to Mlive.com and evansdist.com for info on the local urban legends!