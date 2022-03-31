Who doesn't love a good road trip? With spring break upon us here in West Michigan, you may be looking for fun and unique ideas to get the kids out of the house. What if I told you there's a way you can explore Pure Michigan and get some fantastic Insta-worthy photo ops in the process?

First things first: I'm Lauren and I have an unhealthy obsession with oversized food statues. Now, I'm not interested in any giant foods you can consume-- that's not what this is. I'm obsessed with giant foods like the Wienermobile, Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car, and the giant root beer barrel in Saugatuck.

Get our free mobile app

If you missed the first half of this list here are five more oversized food statues you can see in Michigan today and are only a short drive away:

Giant Ice Cream Cone - Hamtramck

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

Originally a fried chicken shack, Burk's Igloo is a neighborhood ice cream stand that has been owned by the same family for over 25 years. The cash-only stand serves ice cream, hamburgers, and chili cheese fries and is an iconic landmark known for the giant plywood ice cream cone that is taller than the building itself. It was even featured in the opening credits to the HBO series Hung. The seasonal ice cream stand is not yet open for the 2022 season.

Big Buck Beer Bottle - Gaylord

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

The 40-foot beer bottle was an Auburn Hills landmark that sat outside Big Buck Brewing for nearly two decades. When the brewery went up for sale in 2017 the original giant beer bottle was sold to Powers Distributing, however the new owners wanted to carry on the tradition and replaced it upon moving to their new location in Gaylord. Not only is the big beer bottle back, some of Big Buck's original beers are too! Plan a visit to the brewery here.

Big Apple - Aramada

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

Whether you visit in the fall or the spring, there's plenty of fun to be had a Blake's Big Apple. The giant fiberglass apple sits atop the shop at 71421 North Avenue in the heart of apple country! Enjoy cider and donuts, animal farm, corn maze, play area, and apple picking while you're there.

Slice of Cheese - Frankenmuth

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

Sadly, this giant slice of cheese is made out of cement and not the real thing. Klaus the Mouse pokes his head out of this holey cheese located next to Frankenmuth's famous Cheese Haus. A perfect photo op! Klaus and his cheese have been greeting visitors along Main Street since the 1970s. Be sure to stop inside the Cheese Haus and get your fill of free cheese samples!

Jiffy Mix Man - Chelsea

via Google Maps via Google Maps loading...

America's first prepared baking mix was created by Michigan woman Mabel White Holmes in a "jiffy". Upon inheriting the Chelsea Milling Company from her father, Mabel perfected her mix and today the Jiffy brand is still owned by the Holmes family. As a tribute, an oversized box of Jiffy Mix sits outside to greet guests at the factory. His name is Corny and he sure lives up to it as his feet appear to be giant kernels of corn!

Weird Sculptures Spotted From Michigan Roads