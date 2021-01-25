5 of the Largest Cities in Michigan to Take Advantage Of

Michigan is a wonderful state. Michigan has the tenth highest state population and eleventh largest state area.

Michigan is nicknamed 'The Great Lakes State' due to its close proximity with the five Great Lakes of North America.

According to vacationidea.com, Michigan has an estimated population of 9.9 million and covers an area of 96,716 miles.

The capital city of the state is Lansing, but the biggest city in Michigan is Detroit

Let's take a look at the 5 largest cities in Michigan:

1. Detroit. The Motor City has an estimated population of 673,000 people, with over 4.2 million living in the surrounding metropolitan area. The Detroit River runs through the city, connecting Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair.

2. Grand Rapids. This city has an estimated population of 198,000 people, with over 1 million living in the surrounding metropolitan area. Grand Rapids is one of the leading locations in the U.S. for furniture producers in the world.

3. Warren. The estimated population of Warren is around 135,000 people, with 4.2 million living in the surrounding metropolitan area. The biggest employer in Warren is General Motors, which employs over 17,000 people.

4. Sterling Heights. This city has an estimated population of 132,000 people and covers an area of 36.8 square miles. Statistics show that Sterling Heights is one of the safest cities in Michigan, with the lowest crime rates overall. Automobile manufacture is a big part of the economy in Sterling Heights.

5. Lansing. This city has an estimated population of 116,000 people, with over 460,000 in the surrounding metropolitan area. Lansing has been the capital city of Michigan since 1847 and is the only state capital that isn't also a county seat.

Now you know what the 5 largest cities in Michigan are. When the time is right, maybe a nice family day trip would be a fun thing to do right here in the beautiful state of Michigan. (vacationidea.com)

