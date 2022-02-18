5 Pure Michigan Fun Facts – The More You Know

From time to time I will play trivia at bars or there are even some bars and or restaurants that have trivia questions on tables (Fenton Winery & Brewery comes to mind).

I don't know about you, but I like to win if I am playing a trivia game with a group or on my own. Knowledge is power, my friend. Mark my words, one day you will be glad I told you about these five pure Michigan fun facts. One of them, if not all could quite possibly come up during a game of trivia and you will be the big brain that knows the answer(s).

Without further ado, here are five pure Michigan fun facts (according to MADA) that will also help you hook up. Not really, but maybe.

1. Michigan is home to one of 30 certified International Dark Sky Parks in the world.

2. Michigan is one of the most agriculturally diverse states in the nation. From asparagus, black and cranberry beans, cucumbers, cherries, squash, and many more delicious crops in between. You can grow it in Michigan.

3. Michigan has more miles of freshwater shoreline than any other state in the nation. Wants specifics? 3000 of it.

4. Michigan is home to one of only four ice luge tracks in the nation. The Muskegon Winter Sports Complex.

5. Michigan is home to the only authentic Dutch windmill functioning in the United States. The De Zwaan Windmill in Holland.

Soak in this awesome knowledge and get ready to blow the minds of your fellow trivia players.

