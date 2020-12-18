50 Michigan UFO Reports Made in 2020 That Can’t Be Explained Away

2020 will of course be remembered for the Covid-19 pandemic and so much more, but even the Coronavirus couldn't stop reports of UFOs in Michigan. It appears the aliens don't quite care what we as humans are dealing with. They are still going to fly in and poke their heads in and see what's up with us.

Given that, we've compiled several reports of sightings across the state and then broken down those reports of UFOs sighted in Michigan (that couldn't be explained away) by month, starting in January.

With that, here we go with our 50 Michigan UFO reports that were made in 2020 and that are hard to explain away.

Occurred : 2/29/2016 23:45 (Entered as : 02/29/16 23:45)

Reported: 3/4/2016 1:55:19 PM 13:55

Posted: 3/4/2016

Location: Harbor Beach, MI

Shape: Light

Duration:1 minute

Yellow/white ball of light. I walked off my porch looked South and observed a yellow/white light the size of Venus, about 15 degrees above horizon. Being an amateur astronomer, I knew there should be no yellow lights near that position in the night sky. I was about to go get my binoculars, when the light moved due West about two miles in an instant. I observed it as a bar of white light as it moved. It then sat motionless for about 20 seconds. Then it went straight up and out of sight in an instant. Displaying the same bar of light that it had during its horizontal movement. I then went and got my binoculars and observed nothing in the position I last saw the light. Made no noise at all. Sky was moonless and winds calm about 32 degrees F.

Occurred : 2/29/2020 23:38 (Entered as : 02/29/2020 23:38)

Reported: 2/29/2020 9:51:44 PM 21:51

Posted: 4/9/2020

Location: Livonia, MI

Shape: Other

Duration:30 seconds

Object was moving very fast and low in the night sky. One solid red light could be see against black silouette body. Did not look or act like a plane in the sky

March 2020

Occurred : 3/3/2020 06:00 (Entered as : March 3, 2 06:00)

Reported: 3/3/2020 3:56:45 AM 03:56

Posted: 4/9/2020

Location: Adrian, MI

Shape: Circle

Duration:~5 minutes

Many circular objects moving fast frm NNW to NNE, random groups and spacing and no sound.

This morning, I was walking my dog about 6 AM and as usual I watch the sky for what jets are crossing as it makes me think of traveling and going on more trips. I catch the blinking lights and then after they pass I hear the engine. There were two this morning in their usual places, but then something strange happened.

As we neared the end of our walk I looked up to the NNW sky and noticed a "string" of five lighted objects somewhat higher than the usual jet path, they were about equally spaced and at that height I can't say how far apart but moving faster than the usual jets I track. They moved from NNW to NNE but that's not all! More and more kept coming out of the NNW, a string of 11 then a string of five again but widely separated and even more largely spaced apart and some in groups again! I lost count after about 25 all originating from the same place and heading to the same place! There were no blinking lights and no sound that I could hear. The night sky this morning was not exceptionally clear so thinking "satellites" didn't seem really likely and it sure wasn't a military formation of jets being transferred from someplace. It was strange but didn't seem threatening.

Occurred : 3/4/2020 06:13 (Entered as : 03/04/2020 6:13am)

Reported: 3/4/2020 7:04:55 PM 19:04

Posted: 4/9/2020

Location: White Cloud, MI

Shape: Formation

Duration:4-5 minute

Woke up this morning at 6:10am. Always look out my picture window. Today was clear not a cloud in the morning sky. Seen what appeared to be a satellite heading Northeast. But then there was another and another all in an evenly spaced line very high in the atmosphere. No red or green marker lights like planes use.I counted 20+ objects.No sound.

Occurred : 3/6/2020 20:30 (Entered as : 03/06/20 20:30)

Reported: 3/6/2020 6:31:11 PM 18:31

Posted: 5/1/2020

Location: Saginaw, MI

Shape: Circle

Duration:3 minutes

There were a line of white lights (maybe bout 9) following one another and then just disappearing in the sky. It was a clear night and it looked liked they appeared as quickly as they disappeared

Occurred : 3/8/2020 18:41 (Entered as : 03/08/20 18:41)

Reported: 3/8/2020 11:50:37 AM 11:50

Posted: 5/1/2020

Location: Rochester, MI

Shape: Teardrop

Duration:1 minute

Unusual aircraft captured by video

I was taking a photograph of the sunset when I saw something in the left corner. After I took the picture I looked to the sky and it disappeared. The picture was live so I turned it into a video image and have emailed this for you to look at. I’m not sure what it is but the way it moved when I wasn’t moving the camera was strange and lights lit up on it, and there’s some strange movement underneath it telling me it was a reflection in the lens.

Occurred : 3/14/2020 00:28 (Entered as : 03/14/20 0:28)

Reported: 3/14/2020 5:26:31 AM 05:26

Posted: 5/15/2020

Location: Hale, MI

Shape: Formation

Duration:4 minutes

2 or 3 star like objects in night sky, but not stars or satellites. Kept moving back and forth/up and down

Woke up at quarter or so after midnight to use bathroom. Back in bed curtain to window was open and a weird twinkle in sky caught might eye. Immediately got a feeling of strangeness and got up to look: thought these were bright stars or satellites, but they kept blipping then moving back and forth quickly with very tiny lights that would flash next to them. Would also move up and down. I watched for a few minutes to make sure what I saw was not aircraft or tricks on my eyes. Definitely ufo of some kind. The light they emitted was strange, like a star but would almost go a dark blue opalescent but I could see it against the blackness of the dark sky. Two craft but I might have seen 3. To be honest I lost interest because it was unique but no one else to share experience. But still in my mind I figured I would report. South west direction, mid to low in sky. Too bright to be stars that would be there, I know the night sky well and I’ve never seen bright stars! in that area of sky. Not to mention moving back and forth and overall strange feeling it gave me that this was not normal.

Occurred : 3/18/2016 00:32 (Entered as : 3/18/16 12:32)

Reported: 3/17/2016 9:36:16 PM 21:36

Posted: 3/18/2016

Location: Clinton, MI

Shape: Light

Duration:3 hours

Light has been moving left to right for the passed 3 hours lights flickering constantly this is not the first time i witness this even

Occurred : 3/20/2016 19:30 (Entered as : 03/20/2016 19:30)

Reported: 3/30/2016 6:07:39 PM 18:07

Posted: 4/1/2016

Location: Canton, MI

Shape: Light

Duration:15 minutes

UFO looked like Venus bright white light holding postion in dusk sky, as planes came in veiw UFO cloaked out.

March 20th 7:30 to 7:45 I was on my phone talking with my girlfriend driving due west down joy rd in Wayne county, Mi. The sky was clear, pink and blue as the sun set. I made a comment to her on what I thought was Venus ((sic. Jupiter)) making an appearance in the evening sky. I thought it odd for it should be in the East. The UFO was 45 degrees 55 degrees off the horizon due West and holding still. I made a mental note of 2 aircraft.

The 1st a passenger jet flying due east at high elevation (Contrail) full visibility less than 100 miles out and closing fast with UFO off its South/East at the 1st planes 2 o’clock and at a lower ceiling.(UFO). Pilots had to see it.

2nd passenger jet was flying due North West at lower altitude full visibility of it in forefront climbing and closing in at 30 miles out. UFO would be maybe 80 miles due North/West of 2nd plane at a slight elevation to 2nd plane 10’oclock. Pilots had to see it.

So as stated the UFO looked like VENUS bright and clear light. But when it dimmed which at first I thought maybe a light skim of cloud pass through it, I noticed it “Twinkling” the light it look as if it was rotating left to right. It grew bright again and then I thought Venus does “Not Twinkle” like a star. All the time I was giving play by play to my girlfriend on the phone. As both planes closed in on the UFO air space it just went dark, turnoff, disappeared, and vanished!!!! Just was not there anymore!!! It did not fly off it just went it to Cloaking mode.

My original Face Book post 20 March at 20:08 Okay I thought I would share this with you all about 20 minutes ago I was driving due West and noticed a bright shiny light that I thought was Venus in the Western sky it kind of faded out and then got bright again. I thought it was the clouds fading out Venus in the Western sky but then the two planes that were flying in that direction got in view and the bright white light disappeared it wasn't Venus I saw in the Western sky and it sure wasn't a reflection of some plain headlight because it was way too big I thought it was the planet Venus, but I think I just saw a UFO it was a white bright orb and it disappear just like that !!!!!!!!!!!!

April 2020

Occurred : 4/8/2020 21:00 (Entered as : 04/08/2020 21:00)

Reported: 4/8/2020 9:51:02 PM 21:51

Posted: 4/9/2020

Location: Ironwood, MI

Shape: Light

Duration:10 minutes

One very large object with two lights

I was at the dog park in Ironwood, Michigan. I was just watching the stars and two lights catch my eye in the east, not too long before the moon came up. At first it appears as if two flying lights are circling one another in really bizarre ways, both going at the same speed, rising and falling in an oval pattern for the majority, sometimes speeding up a little.

After a while I noticed there was a pattern, and I think what I was seeing was one very large craft with two lights on each side of it, and it was spinning and rotating. It was very high up in the sky, so high that the lights were so dim my camera wouldn't catch it, but if it was one large object, it must have been enormous. It looked quite abnormal. Watching it actually made me a little dizzy. I couldn't really say how high up it was, but it seemed very high up and the craft VERY large.

I was watching it for several minutes, maybe 5-10 minutes, before it slowed down and then made a dead stop, and hoovered in the air in the same spot for the remaining time I was at the park, at least 20 more minutes, and just appeared to be two stars, one brighter one on the left and a dimmer one on the lower right.

I plan to return to the same spot tomorrow night with a better camera and see if those two "stars" are still there.

Occurred : 4/16/2020 10:05 (Entered as : 5-16-2020 10:05)

Reported: 4/16/2020 8:54:28 PM 20:54

Posted: 6/25/2020

Location: Petoskey, MI

Shape: Unknown

Duration:27 minutes

Strange lights in the sky that look like stars but we’re moving too quick to be satellites are airplanes that change direction rapidly

It was not project blue beam! And it was not Venus!!!!!!!! It definitely was not star link... It was not a plane flares it wasn’t Chinese lantern it wasn’t parachute it was not weather balloon and sure as hell wasn’t a Mirage, Multiple crafts traveling in erratic directions it wasn’t streamlined they were all moving differently in the sky changing course it was not a satellite and they were definitely not aircraft they moved to quick One light “And there were tons” Traveled the equivalent of three of your palms in the sky within a second and a half, They were existent stars that were moving in different directions and there is no way their trajectory with straight. Like I said it was not airplanes It was not weather balloons and the lights were bright in the sky and moving very quickly.

Occurred : 4/16/2020 00:55 (Entered as : 04/16/20 0:55)

Reported: 4/15/2020 11:57:06 PM 23:57

Posted: 6/25/2020

Location: Saint Clair Shores, MI

Shape: Oval

Duration:3-4 seconds

Bright White Orb Right Above Me!

I was traveling due West on a dog walk on a neighborhood city street on a sidewalk. The lake called Lake St. Clair was at my back literally less than a block away.

I would estimate the orb I saw was traveling due North at a zero degree angle from my vantage-point or because I was traveling west? I slept through Geometry in High School so please give me a break here. It literally went in a straight horizontal line from my view.

The orb was bright white in color. I only saw one orb. I would consider it was oval or a full circle filled in bright white. It left a very very visible bright white trail behind it almost like seeing a comet trail. It then was gone. Vanished.

My best explanation is that it did not gain altitude while traveling nor did it drop in altitude (to best explain the angle of its travel). I'm now aware I can not determine the exact altitude but let me tell you it appeared to me like it was 3-4 football fields above me...that's it. I have seen other very similar orbs in the past to this one. Yet, I've never seen something or felt it was this "up close" ever before. I was almost in shock how close it did appear to me.

My observation led me to consider this would've been like a recon orb or that it was not manned by a biological entity. That's how close I think it was.

Occurred : 4/16/2020 21:11 (Entered as : 04/16/20 21:11)

Reported: 4/16/2020 7:33:21 PM 19:33

Posted: 6/25/2020

Location: Lansing, MI

Shape: Disk

Duration:1 hour

Disk-shaped UFO with blinking red and white lights in the sky over Lansing, MI.

At first I thought it was just a plane, but then I realized there's no airport in the direction it was going toward; it was flying toward the ground on the Southside of Lansing, MI. It had no wings and made no noise. It was shaped like a disk and had two white lights and one red light. It was moving at a very fast pace. I tried to take a picture but was unsuccessful because of how fast it was moving. About an hour later, the other witness and I both felt vibrations coming from our house. Our dog started barking at the door so I went to check outside again and the UFO was in the sky again heading towards Holt, MI. I tried to take a video but it wouldn't show up on my camera at all.

Occurred : 4/17/2020 22:00 (Entered as : 04/17/20 22:00)

Reported: 4/19/2020 1:32:19 PM 13:32

Posted: 6/25/2020

Location: Grand rapids, MI

Shape: Light

Duration:

I was sitting on my porch waiting with my sisters for our mom too pick us up when I saw what looked like a star moving then I seen more they were going ne from sw they ended up going superfast in a line then I seen 3 helicopters going in same direction I asked my sister if she could see all of this and she said yes I sat on the porch till my mom came when I came back home around 1 am they were all gone they looked like stars very small

MAY 2020

Occurred : 5/1/2020 05:03 (Entered as : 05/01/2020 05:03)

Reported: 5/1/2020 2:26:40 AM 02:26

Posted: 6/25/2020

Location: Jackson, MI

Shape: Disk

Duration:

30 or more flashing stars or orange, white, and yellow in the sky, one giant and low flash to the lower East.

I was looking out of one of my big bedroom windows, and I looked up at the dark blue sky...

In the sky I witnessed 30 or more flying circles, every circle was flashing orange, white, and yellow. Every single one...

I looked to the East of the lower sky in the middle of my tall trees, to see a giant flash r the same 3 colors lasting 2 or 3 seconds...

I know exactly what this is...

Occurred : 5/1/2020 21:00 (Entered as : 05/01/2020 21:00)

Reported: 5/3/2020 12:33:18 PM 12:33

Posted: 6/25/2020

Location: Port Huron, MI

Shape: Light

Duration:9 hours

On the night of 5/1/2020 at 9 pm me and my wife seen on our security cams in the front of our home a beam of light that looked like a spot light. I thought it might of been something on the lens of the cam. But it then moved a bit. It lasted all night till morning i have the tape if interested. Also note the next day i went into the yard to see where it was. And it was right where a tree use to be in our yard. Once in the circle in our yard i felt confused and disoriented and then felt a pressure in my nose and felt the urge to build a totum poll with alien symbols on it.

Occurred : 5/3/2020 22:03 (Entered as : 05/03/2020 22:03)

Reported: 5/4/2020 12:13:31 AM 00:13

Posted: 6/25/2020

Location: Westland, MI

Shape: Light

Duration:15 minutes

UFO Sighting: Westland, Mi.

At 22:02 I stepped outside to my back patio for some fresh air. At 22:03 I noticed what appeared to be the ISS moving from the west to a east northeast path. A few seconds later, I noticed another light from the same direction following the first light. So now I know it is not the ISS.

I make a phone call to a friend at 10:04pm, no answer. I yell inside the house for my family to come and witness what I am seeing. More keep coming, in a single line path. My two sons come out on to the patio and they help me spot each one as they fly from the west. At 22:13 I called another friend, he lives 3 miles south of me. He did see the last 4 objects.

We counted 25 of these lights. They looked like the ISS flying over, orange light, similar speed as the ISS, and no sound. I'm just not sure if these objects were inside the atmosphere or not. It looked like they were entering the atmosphere from the west and leaving it in the east northeast sky.

For the record, the ISS, or no other satellites, were scheduled to fly over at this time.

I tried recoding a video. The objects would not show up on my phone.

There was a very bright white 3/4 moon just a few degrees south of the line if direction these objects were moving.

Occurred : 5/12/2020 22:10 (Entered as : 05122020 22:10)

Reported: 5/13/2020 9:21:56 AM 09:21

Posted: 6/25/2020

Location: Kingsford, MI

Shape: Triangle

Duration:1-2 minutes at the most

A craft about the size of a B-52 "flew" over head around 100-300ft above me at a SE to NW direction at 22:10 made no noise ha

Was outside watching the sky with binos to see comets etc when the feeling like static electricity came over me. I was compelled to look upward above my head and clearly saw a triangular craft travel at high speed overhead me. The craft made no noise what so ever but it did make me feel drawn towards it. There were no lights to be seen as it moved from the SE to the NW in the sky at about 100 to 300 ft above me, instead it had something I could only describe as either active camo or a cloaking device that was active as it moved. This effect made it easy to see in the sky as it sped by even in the dark, allowing me to estimate the craft to be similar in size to a B-52 or some similar sized plane or jet but without any features we would recognize today. I wish I could say 100% that it looked like the so called TR3B but with how fast it was moving I could not get that clearest look at details that would lead me to believe one way or another but it was very similar to say the least. I am part of a very military back-grounded family, including my own time and tour of duty over seas so i am familiar with stealth aircraft in action as well as many other aircraft. I have even been inside of a B-52 so I remember how large it was, and this triangular craft was similar in scale for sure. I would love to know what it was I saw last night

JUNE 2020

Occurred : 6/3/2020 22:00 (Entered as : 06/03/20 10:00pm)

Reported: 6/3/2020 7:29:58 PM 19:29

Posted: 6/25/2020

Location: Ft. Gratiot, MI

Shape: Sphere

Duration:~1-2 minutes

At approximately 10:00 on on June 3rd,2020... I walked out onto the deck of my 2nd story apartment looking south... I noticed a solid orange/yellow sphere hovering approximately 1,200-1,500 hundred feet and at a 30-35 degrees off the horizon... with the moon shining brightly, it was easy to see the objects west to south easterly movement...it made no sound that I could tell...no flashing lights...solid orange yellow sphere that was not stationary... I tried to record with my cellphone front facing camera but the video doesn't do the eye to object any justice.

Occurred : 6/6/2020 12:30 (Entered as : 6/6/2020 12:30)

Reported: 6/5/2020 10:43:26 PM 22:43

Posted: 6/25/2020

Location: Kimball, MI

Shape: Light

Duration:10 seconds

My partner and i were on a walk with our dog looking for loud music in our neighborhood. On the walk home i thought this very bright close light was the north star. I look over and my partner was already pointing at the light he said "do you see that babe" the light then left away from us into space away from the earth and was gone in a matter of seconds. It was just gone away left this earth. It just disappeared into the darkness of space.

Occurred : 6/11/2020 12:12 (Entered as : 06/11/2020 12:12)

Reported: 6/11/2020 3:56:43 PM 15:56

Posted: 6/25/2020

Location: Ypsilanti, MI

Shape: Triangle

Duration:6 minutes

high flying object stationary for at least 5 minutes before quickly flying out of sight

I happened to look up at the sky to view a cloud on a very windy and cool day with blue sky and a few thin clouds and noticed what I originally assumed was a high-flying plane (30,000 to 40,000 feet). However, it had no contrail and it did not move. It stayed stationary for 5 minutes. And when I say stationary I mean it DID NOT MOVE for at least the 5 minutes I observed it. I heard no noise. It was very windy and it simply did not move. After 5 minutes of no noise and no movement it suddenly took off extremely fast and disappeared into the horizon within 5 seconds. This was seen over St. Joseph Mercy Hospital parking lot P near the administration building.

Occurred : 6/24/2020 21:30 (Entered as : 6/24/20 21:30)

Reported: 6/26/2020 12:23:37 AM 00:23

Posted: 7/3/2020

Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Shape: Light

Duration:Two Live Photo’s on my iP

Working on the roof taking pictures of the sunset

I was on the roof working all day with my friend, sky’s were clear in the morning, afternoon rained pretty much up until sunset which was around 9:30 pm. Rained stopped there was a beautiful sunset so I decided to snap a couple photos off my iPhone. I did NOT see any ufo while I took not 1 but 2 Live Photo’s from my iPhone. After work when I got to my hotel Kewadin hotel and casino I had sent my friend I was with the photos of the sunset I had took on the roof. The next day he had looked at the photo and pointed out an object in the sky. I looked at the photo and I seen a ball of light in the distance. The second photo it appeared to be closer with some type of Ora around the glowing object. I didn’t think much of it at the time and let it be. I just arrived back to Chicago where I lived and went through my photos of that sunset I didn’t realize it until now that when I hold the pictures they have a live feed for a couple seconds and in both I see it move it! ways I can’t even Comprehend. I thought it was very interesting and can’t get it off my mind now and wanted to reassure myself by letting someone know.

JULY 2020

Occurred : 7/1/2020 02:30 (Entered as : July 1st 2:30)

Reported: 7/2/2020 2:18:15 AM 02:18

Posted: 7/3/2020

Location: Oxford, MI

Shape: Light

Duration:1 + hours

Bright light with red tail that makes a gliding movement across the sky whenever it moves.

A bright light (about same brightness as other stars) was visible in the eastern sky. The light stood out because it appeared to have a red “tail”. We observed it for over an hour. Whatever it was seemed to make a gliding movement across the sky whenever it moved (kind of like how a submarine moves). The object moved across the sky in a west to northwest direction. It did not ever appear to move very fast.

Occurred : 7/17/2020 04:30 (Entered as : 7/17/2020 04:30)

Reported: 7/20/2020 3:22:57 AM 03:22

Posted: 7/23/2020

Location: Westland, MI

Shape: Circle

Duration:2 hours

Circular craft with lights around it,followed by long straight craft, multiple ships over 7 hours.

First spotted one at 10:30 pm, circular,lights around,top lights big,looking like glowing eyes, with a longer strait ship following behind. It sat mid air,no sound for 25 min before slowly moving foward. It spun on it's axis occasionally. At 4 am I went out to smoke, seen 3 craft, put on shoes and walked 6 blocks to 711, counted over 30 at various points in sky. Some close,some way up,it was a clear night,also some smaller oval shaped craft, I could look right up and see, clarity in sky was perfect. Next day,bout 7 pm, I seen one behind some cloud cover. That evening,circular craft, but counted like 12 to 15. Last night seen about 5 ,but they were further off, only one closer to the point could be seen clearly. The 4am walk,I called pd, airport PD,news, border patrol,. I showed a Westland PD officer, he and several others said it was a plane,but it never moved and finally turned showing circular shape. No one knew what it was.

Occurred : 7/25/2020 11:45 (Entered as : 07/25/20 11:45)

Reported: 7/28/2020 1:33:27 AM 01:33

Posted: 7/31/2020

Location: Dearborn, MI

Shape: Light

Duration:06:00

I have watched skies own advanced telescopes and don’t believe in alien visits to earth.

Observed what appeared to be a satellite moving north to south just below big dipper then noticed it changed heading to a die west course and decreased elevation to the point that it was approx 20 thousand feet. Had a bright white strobing light that on every third flash was so bright was like it was taking a pic of ground and blinding. Craft disappeared on a westerly heading behind roof of house inhibiting view and then reappeared approx five mins later and assumed exact same heading it took on approach as it exited all the way back to extreme elevation along bottom of Big Dipper south to north then disappearing.

Occurred : 7/29/2020 00:02 (Entered as : 7/29/2020 00:02)

Reported: 7/30/2020 11:00:43 AM 11:00

Posted: 7/31/2020

Location: Monroe, MI

Shape: Rectangle

Duration:15 minutes

Two stationery rectagular shapes, brilliant whte lights with splash of red and green in bottom half.

Two rectangular shapes, one horizontal and the other vertical in the southern and south eastern sky. Brilliant, multiple white lights, each with splash of red and green lights at the bottom half of each. Objects were stationery.

AUGUST 2020

Occurred : 8/11/2020 22:03 (Entered as : 08/11/2020 22:03)

Reported: 9/27/2020 7:20:33 PM 19:20

Posted: 11/5/2020

Location: Lewiston, MI

Shape: Fireball

Duration:30 seconds

Orange fireball shot over lake in Lewiston Michigan

On August 11th 2020, the Perseids were shooting over the sky. My family and I were staying on a lake with virtually no light pollution so every night we would go out and watch the meteors. On this night, at around 10pm, I was looking over the lake when I saw an orange (what can only be described as a fireball) shooting over the sky, but it went over slowly. It wasn't a meteor because of how slow it went over the lake. It took around 30 seconds to be out of eyesight. My brother, mother, and father all saw this ufo, and we have no idea what they are.

Occurred : 8/13/2020 02:30 (Entered as : 08/13/2020 2:30)

Reported: 9/5/2020 7:54:04 AM 07:54

Posted: 11/5/2020

Location: Lansing, MI

Shape: Teardrop

Duration:1.5 seconds

Was on Moore's River Dr in Lansing on the first dock At river around 2:30 am I got out of my vehicle to look out into the river. Another man pulled up in his truck in middle of drive sat on his tailgate. Then a Bright White streak kinda resembled a shooting star with a tear drop at front of White streak all connected inside the teardrop was a burgundy light and the the other half was white light and also the streak was bright white . It was strange because it was headed west eye lever from dock like paralell. I couldn't believe my eyes and yelled; "did you see that?" Of course he said he did and he made a wish. I have seen several strange things in the night sky this year.. This one was the best so far.

Occurred : 8/13/2020 02:45 (Entered as : 08/13/2020 2:45)

Reported: 8/13/2020 2:07:22 AM 02:07

Posted: 8/20/2020

Location: Lansing, MI

Shape: Unknown

Duration:1 second

light mass seen streaking across sky in south westerly direction.

Aprox 2:45am, bright light materialized in sky and with immense speed shot in what looked to be a south western direction before disappearing into another flash(almost like a bubble around the light mass, opened then closed), distance looked to be upper atmospheric or further.

Occurred : 8/18/2020 15:30 (Entered as : 08/18/20 15:30)

Reported: 8/21/2020 1:33:03 PM 13:33

Posted: 8/27/2020

Location: Holland, MI

Shape: Oval

Duration:~5-8 seconds

Two white objects flying twice the speed of other jet aircraft, following the flight path of a plane that had just flown over.

I am a recently retired Engineering Standards Lead for a major aviation company. On August 18, 2020, my wife and I were riding our bikes and took a break at approximately 3:15 PM. We typically rest in a grassy area adjacent to a golf course about 3 miles from Lake Michigan, where we have a clear view of most of the sky. We saw a couple commercial jet aircraft, and one that we watched heading east seemed to be a bit different from the usual aircraft we see. Shortly after that plane flew over, we saw two white objects that appeared a bit oval in shape, flying east at about twice the speed of the other jet aircraft we observed. The objects then varied their flight path and turned to the south east, where we lost track of them in some clouds. We haven't been able to find any other info about the incident.

Occurred : 8/22/2020 19:05 (Entered as : 08/22/2020 19:05)

Reported: 8/22/2020 5:24:30 PM 17:24

Posted: 8/27/2020

Location: Birmingham, MI

Shape: Circle

Duration:7 minutes

Single bright white circular object spotted in daylight followed by small group of objects moving south to north

Family of four. Two adults and two children ages 9 and 11 were eating dinner in the back yard. A comment was made about the beautiful sky and the dad looks up and sees a stationary single bright white round object at very high altitude almost directly over head. Everyone saw it. A few took a minute or so to located it. It then appeared to vanish and reappear slightly northwest of its originally location. Shortly after that, we all observed a variety of objects all moving from south to north about the same spot as the original object. They appeared to move at constant altitude and speed. A few of the objects seemed to flash brighter and dimmer. We observed them until they went out of site beyond the trees.

Occurred : 8/29/2020 20:50 (Entered as : 08/29/2020 20:50)

Reported: 8/30/2020 4:56:58 AM 04:56

Posted: 9/4/2020

Location: Jackson, MI

Shape: Disk

Duration:8 minutes

Multiple balls of fire moving twice as fast as planes in a triangular pattern. Two were not lit and hovered and we're moving slower.

3 objects that appeared to be a ball of fire, triangular in formation traveling at what appeared twice the speed of a plane moving northwest to southeast. Another one followed that was not lit, appeared to be metallic in color and disc-shaped. That object then stopped and hovered in place as 3 more came from the same direction and speed as the first set. Once the 3 passed this object it then caught up to them and continued but only the other 3 appeared to have the ball of fire. 2 more appeared, one lit and the other not. The one that was not lit was much closer to the ground and you could distinctly see the disc shape and underneath, on the bottom of the object was 3 small disc shapes and what appeared to be a cockpit looking object in the middle of the small discs. Our windows were open and no sound was heard.

SEPTEMBER 2020

Occurred : 9/3/2020 20:00 (Entered as : 09/03/2020 20:00)

Reported: 9/3/2020 5:45:55 PM 17:45

Posted: 9/4/2020

Location: Dansville/Mason, MI

Shape: Light

Duration:10 seconds

Triple lights in the sky.

Driving from Dansville Michigan to Mason Michigan. I was with my wife and child. Saw two UFO's in the sky. Each had triple lights in a straight line with a haze around them. Moved around and then disappeared. I initially thought this was a drone. But two of them in tandem with triple lights is very unlikely. Right at sunset wife and I both saw it.

Occurred : 9/2/2020 23:00 (Entered as : 09/02/2020 23:00)

Reported: 9/15/2020 7:11:47 AM 07:11

Posted: 11/5/2020

Location: Allendale, MI

Shape: Circle

Duration:2 minutes

Silver circular craft with white lights.

I took video of an aircraft flying low. It is circular/ oval with blinking white lights that flash at random intervals, both at the same time so its completely dark. It stays dark for different amounts of time and has no rhythm to the blinks. I've seen it on 3 seperate nights, same place. It appears silver and flys in zig zags, up, down and backward. It flew over a cell tower and the tower lights got dim until it passed. It doesnt have sound.

Occurred : 9/11/2020 22:40 (Entered as : 9/11/20 22:40)

Reported: 9/11/2020 8:53:50 PM 20:53

Posted: 11/5/2020

Location: St. Clair, MI

Shape: Circle

Duration: on going

Satellite drone disguising as a star

Saw a moving star. At first I thought it was a satellite, but then noticed an airplane flying west. Realized it was flying too low to be a satellite, as it was flying below the airplane. It was moving north to south. It stopped moving all of a sudden, as if it had been spotted. It moved left right up down, like a video game controller and then went straight up as if it were disguising itself as a star in the sky. If you were to look in the sky you wouldn't be able to tell the difference if it was a star far way in the sky.

Occurred : 9/19/2020 21:00 (Entered as : 09/19/20 21:00)

Reported: 9/19/2020 6:30:08 PM 18:30

Posted: 11/5/2020

Location: St. Clair, MI

Shape: Sphere

Duration:21:03

My girlfriend and I were outside and have witnessed the same thing in the sky two evenings in a row flying East towards Canada from where I live. The first day it went on its way but tonight was different it came out of nowhere and hung around for a few minutes and then slowly left almost as it looked like it became a star. Tonight I did feel nauseous looking at it for some reason I don't know. Strange as hell but it definitely wasn't anything I have ever seen and I had lived near a Air base in Michigan for years. The first night it seed the was a plane not to far off passing to the same way it was traveling and it had the normal blinking lights air craft have.

Occurred : 9/26/2020 21:36 (Entered as : 9/26/20 21:36)

Reported: 9/26/2020 7:47:16 PM 19:47

Posted: 11/5/2020

Location: Fremont, MI

Shape: Fireball

Duration:8 minutes

Two orange balls silently fly over Michigan from south to north.

We saw 2 objects fly at different times from the south to the north making no sound. First was at 9:36 pm. 2nd was at 9:44. Both looked like orange balls. The 2nd had a piece shoot off and disappear. Seen by 4 adults and 2 children sitting around a campfire by our lake. All sober. I have video but it doesn’t show up very well.

OCTOBER 2020

Occurred : 10/4/2020 20:45 (Entered as : 10/04/2020 8:45)

Reported: 10/4/2020 6:03:00 PM 18:03

Posted: 11/5/2020

Location: Lowell, MI

Shape: Circle

Duration:30 seconds

Bright light looked like shooting star from south to north then immediately stopped. The objected turned 90 degrees and accelerated out of sight to the east. A smaller less bright object quickly followed and disappeared as well

Occurred : 10/4/2020 21:30 (Entered as : 10/04/20 21:30)

Reported: 10/4/2020 6:01:24 PM 18:01

Posted: 11/5/2020

Location: Mason, MI

Shape: Light

Duration:1 minute

It was what looked like a bright star or thought it was maybe mars but as I video it, it seemed to change colors and pulse it's not the best recording but interesting nonetheless. It is more than likely a camera issue but it just seemed off and not right