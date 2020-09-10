500,000 Bad Michigan Absentee Ballot Applications Returned To The State

Yet more proof of how dangerous and damning to our election process it was for Michigan’s Governor and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s decision to send out an absentee ballot application to every single registered voter in Michigan.

The Detroit News is reporting that:

“approximately 500,000 absentee ballot applications were returned between May and August for reasons that included the individuals had since died or moved”

According to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson conveniently those names will not be removed from Michigan’s voter rolls until after the November 3rd election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson stated:

"We expect the majority of maintenance will take place after the Nov. 3 election, when federal law no longer limits such action"

She is referring to federal election law which prevents voter list maintenance 90 days before an election. Ok, Ms. Benson then why did you not perform the voter list maintenance back in May before you sent out all of the unqualified/illegal absentee ballot applications?

The question everyone who wants a fair election should be asking themselves is why Whitmer and Benson made the decision to send 7.7 million absentee ballot applications out when all 7.7 million people must go to the grocery store to buy their food. Is it safer to go to a grocery store than a government polling station?

My best bet is they are attempting to allow for the best opportunity to suppress Republican votes by flooding the system with illegal votes. Will some illegal votes get caught, YES! Will some illegal votes not get caught, YES! The question will always be how many.

Here is something else to think about. Whitmer and Benson sent out 7.7 million qualified and unqualified absentee ballot applications. If as reported approximately 500,000 of those applications were returned, that would equate to a 6.5% unqualified ballot application error rate. President Trump won Michigan by less than a quarter of a percent (.23%). Now do you see more clearly why Whitmer and Benson decided to do what they did?

Think about all of the unqualified/illegal absentee ballot applications that were not sent back to the state, that number could add another 500,000 to the trash heap, which would bring the error rate to approximately 13%.

It gets even better when we find out that Ms. Benson “plans to mail postcards over the next week to 4.4 million registered active voters who have not yet requested an absentee ballot to remind them they have the opportunity to do so”. If she already sent out 7.7 million applications to legally registered voters, illegally registered voters, dead people and God know who why spend our money to send out another 4.4 million postcards? Could it be to double down on their plot and make sure they will win this state with legal and illegal votes?

Ms. Benson is going to mail letters to approximately 700,000 people “who have a state driver's license or state ID but haven't registered to vote in Michigan and encourage them to register”.

If you have left your home in the last 6 months for any reason you can leave your home to go and vote. Every adult has left their home to go grocery shopping, are Whitmer and Benson saying that those grocery stores are cleaner than their polling stations?

If so what kind of shop are Whitmer and Benson running?

