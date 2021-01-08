$50K For Info Leading to Suspected D.C. Pipe Bomber

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for any information regarding the pipe bombs that were left at the United States Capitol Building on Wednesday.

Because no pipe bombs went off at the Nation's Capitol Building, most people do not know about pipe bombs that were placed in front of both the Republican and Democratic National Committees.

This is serious business because a pipe bomb is much more of a crime than kicking a door down. Thank goodness these bombs were found before more destruction and casualties could occur.

According to FOX 17, The FBI Washington Field Office sent a tweet out Thursday night, with the graphic below that read:

"The FBI’s Washington Field Office ##FBIWFO has released this poster of a person suspected of placing pipe bombs in DC. Twitter, do your thing. $50k reward. #CapitolRiots"

Courtesy of FBI Washington Field Twitter

There has been no word as to who actually found the pipe bombs and how they were removed from the US Capitol Building Wednesday but were left behind by rioters who did enter the building. All we do know is multiple law enforcement agencies were made aware of the pipe bombs.

If you or anyone you know have any information regarding the person of interest as well as the pipe bombs themselves you are urged to contact the FBI at 800.255.5324 or you can go online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

The devices were found during the protest turned riot at the US Capitol Wednesday.

The FBI says multiple law enforcement agencies got reports of pipe bombs in front of headquarters for both the Republican and Democratic National Committees located along South Capitol Street Southeast in our nation's capitol.

