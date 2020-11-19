Update: FOUND! Located & Safe

Update: FOUND! Joel has been located and is safe.

See the original story below

Grand Rapids Police are searching for a missing 53-year-old man last seen between November 5 or 8.

Grand Rapids Police are searching for 53-year-old Joel Leija Sr. Joel was last on either November 5th or 8th, walking away from his home off of Banner Street in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Joel was wearing a camo suit at the time he was last seen.

Courtesy of the family of Joel Leija

The photo of Joel above was taken recently.

Joel is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair with light brown and reddish fading from sun exposure. Joel has multiple tattoos on each of his arms and sometimes goes by the nickname " Kokomo Joe".

Anyone with information on Joel Leija Sr.'s whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3427.

Courtesy of the family of Joel Leija

Courtesy of the family of Joel Leija

Courtesy of the family of Joel Leija