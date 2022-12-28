Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.

The store is now known as the Galesburg Meat Company and continues to offer the same quality meat and service as the store my father founded in 1947. In an effort to gain support for the small, hometown butcher shop, I’ve researched the Google Reviews of area shops and have come up with six markets that still offer the quality meats and personal service that often lacks in the “big box” stores. Here is a list of six markets that still survive in the Battle Creek/Kalamazoo area that have received a high Google rating:

6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest

Bailey Park Thriftway

1391 Capital Avenue NE

Battle Creek

4.6 Google Review

*Steven: “The best meat market in Battle Creek. Buying in bulk is simply the best value around. Prices from individual items out of the meat case are unmatched in this area.” (2 weeks ago)

*Thomas: “Great place for people looking for that perfect cuts of meats and a great place for booze too.” (5 days ago)

*Margie: “Great Butcher. Best Steaks in town. They also make their own sausage. Helpful in meat area if your not to knowledgeable about cuts of meat. Great Store.” (6 months ago)



Kim & Lynn’s Meat & Cheese Marke t

842 Goguac Street West

Springfield

4.8 Google Review

*Mark: “While there recently I noticed they had tri-tip roasts which I've been wanting to try on the grill but couldn't find anywhere. So, I bought one and it was fantastic!” (A year ago)

*Kenneth: “If you haven't visited this quaint shop you are missing out! Deli sandwiches, fresh cut meats, hand dipped ice cream and shakes...” (A year ago)

*Skilled Labor: “Best lil place around .. Chili......chicken salad ...subs...meats cheeses. Much more.” (10 months ago)



Galesburg Meat Company

58 Mill Street

Galesburg

4.8 Google Review

*Mr. Cook: “Best meat you can buy around. Purchasing meat from Walmart or Meijer is a thing of the past. Great options and everything is vacuum sealed. Makes storing for the month easy and the food is much more fresh.” (2 months ago)

*Catrina: “We had a T-Bone and Ribeye for dinner and they were the best steaks we have ever had! Also bought some jerky that was delicious! We will be coming back to stock our freezer soon!” (A year ago)

*Adam: “We got 3 kinds of brats, skirt, dry aged t-bones, bacon and a few other cuts and everything was genuinely amazing.” (2 years ago)



Richland Meat

7950 North 32 nd Street

Richland

4.9 Google Review

*Chet: “Excellent meat, quality service. I go twice weekly for the USDA Prime New York strip. Also purchased my locally produced honey from the shop.” (A year ago)

*Stephen: “It a classic butcher shop which I love! Everything is better here than typically mega mart meat aisle.” (5 months ago)

*Lynn: “Best meat store in Kalamazoo County! Extremely fresh and great cuts of meat. Not to mention locally made honey, cheeses and other treats!” (A year ago)



Super Carniceria Las Palma s

911 Cork Street

Kalamazoo

4.7 Google Review

* Maritza: “This is a little Heaven where I find all my Hispanic needs. I'm making tamales and found everything and I mean everything. (A year ago)

*PC: Fantastic shop with great selections of meat!! Staff is super friendly and local!” (6 Months ago)

*Calin: “One of my favorite places to get meats. Good price/quality shop, the people went extra mile to procure specialty meats that they don’t usually carry.” (A week ago)



Texas Corners Specialty Meats

7912 South 8

th

Street

Texas Corners

4.9 Google Review

*Karen:

“Incredible, personal service and quality meats. Highly recommend!”

(A week ago)

*Matt:

“Extremely easy to work with, got me exactly the cut of meat we needed for our recipe, and their pricing was fair.”

(10 Months ago)

*

Brenda:

“If, you are looking for Brats, great cuts of steaks, and smoked brisket and a variety of other cuts of meat this is the place that should be on your list.”

(3 Months ago)





