60 Shots Fired During Weekend Street Party In Battle Creek

Gunfire broke up a large street party in Battle Creek during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 25. Battle Creek police say they found shell casings from two to three guns and as many as 60 shots were fired. Battle Creek police responded at 1:34 a.m. to a call for shots fired near Roseneath Avenue and Howland Street, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. Police believe there was only one injury, a woman injured by either a grazing bullet or glass that shattered from a car window when shots were fired.

Battle Creek police observed as many as 300 people attending the street party during a regular check of the area before the reported gunfire. However, when they returned to investigate the shooting, the majority of party-goers had fled the area. Investigating officers say they are unsure if the shots were fired into the air or if the street party attendees were the intended target.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3322 or submit a tip anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

