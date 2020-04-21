60 Workers Test Positive for COVID-19 at West Michigan Beef Plant

Not exactly good news, but 60 workers at an Allegan County beef plant have tested positive for the Coronavirus/COVID-19.

Our news partner, Fox17, reported that the Allegan County Health Department reported that the group of workers at JBS tested positive between March 24 and April 19. Ten of those workers live in Allegan County while the rest live elsewhere.

JBS has other beef processing plants around the country. And, on April 13, JBS announced it is temporarily closing its facility in Greeley, Colorado to "support the fight against coronavirus."

Later, on April 20, JBS also said it is indefinitely closing its pork plant in Worthington, Minn.

What will this mean for the Allegan plant? It seems JBS hasn't determined that yet, but they do say they are focusing on "keeping the virus out of its facilities" to "protect the health and safety of its workforce."