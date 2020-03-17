65 Statewide Cases of COVID-19, First in Jackson County Announced

The State of Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services has announced 12 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed Tuesday, upping the number of cases statewide to 65.

Among the listed new cases comes the first case from a county bordering Calhoun County. Jackson County cited its first COVID-19 case today. The State Emergency Operations Center stated that the case is a woman as the Jackson County Probation Office with recent international travel. The woman also becomes the first employee of the Michigan Department of Corrections that has tested positive for COVID-19.

Once the positive test was confirmed, the health department at the local level ordered all office staff to leave their worksite and quarantine for the next two weeks.

Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington released in a statement Tuesday -

We are glad to hear our employee is feeling better. We continue to do all we can to protect the health of our staff, their families and the offenders they supervise.

Oakland County continues to have the most cases in Michigan with 16. So far, there are no cases in Southwest Michigan.