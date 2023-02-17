7 Celebrities Who Attended Kalamazoo College

Kalamazoo College, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, has a long and impressive history. It was founded in 1833 by Baptist ministers and was the first school chartered by the Legislative Council of the Territory of Michigan.

K-College eventually became a private liberal arts college with a hefty price tag, attached to a 4-year bachelor's degree. According to U.S. News & World Report, the 2022-2023 tuition had a sticker price of $56,562, compared to the national average of $44,427. In order to attend, a prospective student needs a GPA of 3.84.

The campus is beautiful and quaint, bringing images of the old 1939 movie, Goodbye, Mr. Chips. It spans up a wooded hill, westward from Stadium Drive, along the red-brick Academy Street. Most of the campus buildings and dormitories are constructed of red clay bricks. The landscaping is meticulous.

Over the past 190 years, K-College has hosted numerous students, some briefly, who went on to become successful in their pursuits and achieve celebrity status. Out of the long list, I have selected 7 celebrities who attended that quaint campus on a wooded hill.