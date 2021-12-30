No Sled, No Big Deal – Here Are 7 Sled Alternatives

Word on the street and on social media is Genesee County, Lapeer County and points beyond are going to get blasted with snow this weekend. As of now, the snow should start to fly on Saturday (New Year's Day) and continue well into Sunday morning. How much snow are we expected to get? As of now, expect roughly five to six inches of snow. As in plenty of snow for sledding.

I don't care how old you are - sledding is a blast. This past winter I went sledding almost every weekend at Clover Beach in Linden. Sure my friends and I were the oldest people sledding, but who cares? We had a blast even though we never actually used an actual sled. That's right - you don't have to have a real sled to go sledding down a hill. There are numerous things you can use in place of a sled, and chances are you have most of the items on my list at your house already.

My list below is made up of seven sled alternatives. I am sure there are many more items that could be used for sledding purposes, if you have some ideas - be sure to share them with me and I will add them to my list.

Full disclosure, most of my alternative sled suggestions are kind of dangerous. Please use discretion when trying any of them, especially if you are putting your kid on a baking sheet and sending them down a snow-covered hill. Yes, a baking sheet is really on my list.

Happy Sledding!