72% Of Detroit’s Mail-In Primary Ballot Counts Wrong

President Trump, as well as most intelligent people, have been saying for months that our current system cannot handle such a large influx of mail-in ballots and now there is further proof to prove it.

The Detroit News has published quite an in-depth piece detailing the problem just one city is having with their mail-in absentee ballots, that city is Detroit. In Detroit’s August 4th primary, recorded mail-in ballot counts were incorrect in 72% of their precincts. That means that 72% of their voting precincts ballot counts did not match the number of ballots actually cast. That number is even larger than I would have suspected.

The fact that they found this problem in Detroit did not surprise me since they had the same problems with precinct count mismatches in their November 2016 election. Back in 2016, their election officials could not reconcile vote totals for 59% of precincts in the city during a countywide canvass of vote results. They not only did not improve their processes and thus their failure rate, they actually performed worse.

Those problems back in 2016 forced the Michigan Bureau of Elections to audit 136 of Detroit’s most irregular precincts. The audit found that there was "an abundance of human errors" but no evidence of "pervasive voter fraud”.

The city of Detroit officials cannot give any explanation as to why their numbers are so far off this time. Well, it is either incompetency, fraud or as they believe it is training. Really training, how hard is it to count or are they using common core math and as long as you tried really hard that is ok. The Wayne County Board of Canvassers requested Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office to examine the "training and processes".

The Detroit News reported:

“In 46% of all Detroit's precincts — absentee and Election Day — vote counts were out of balance, according to information presented Tuesday to the Wayne County Board of Canvassers. Specifically, the number of ballots tracked in precinct poll books did not match the number of ballots counted.”

A Democrat canvassing board member by the name of Jonathan Kinloch said that the “election results for the primary weren't incorrect…But something had gone wrong in the process of tracking ballots precinct by precinct”. Can someone explain that one to me?

Here in lines the biggest problem we will have come this November, this problem has to do with the legitimacy of our elections. During the August Michigan primary, there was a record number of people who voted by mail, that number was approximately 1.6 million. That number is expected to be much higher come this fall. What do you think will happen with a much larger increase in mail-in ballots this November?

Whitmer sent mail-in ballot applications to every single person registered to vote in the state, this action could lead to quite a bit of fraud. I know I received 2 applications for the people that my wife and I bought our house from. Many people called into my radio show to tell me they had received up to 8 applications for different people and some of those people had died over 20 years ago.

At least Whitmer did not send out actually ballots to every single registered voter as a number of states have done. Yes, there are a few states that have instituted policies that have greatly increased their mail-in ballots but even they said it took them 5 years to get it right. What Michigan and other states have done has given their election people and processes a few months to get it right.

They struck out “big league”, as President Trump would say, in Detroit and I am quite certain that will be amplified all over the state and country during the general election come this November.

Are these applications and ballots being sent out to make it easier to commit fraud, you decide.

If you can go to your grocery store every week then you can go to your polling place to vote. Also, please only vote if you are an informed voter.

