8 Black Owned Businesses To Support While Holiday Shopping
As our holiday season and the year of 2020 comes close to an end (THANK GOD. Let's go 2021!) a lot of focus has been put on locally owned businesses that need our support and this is no different! While you're out finishing your holiday shopping, here's are some local, black-owned businesses to check out!
Thanks to Discover Kalamazoo, I discovered (no pun intended) a list of black-owned businesses right here in Kalamazoo. Upon further research, I found an entire Facebook group, Black Wall Street Kalamazoo, that highlights businesses owned by people of color. I would love to include every single one because I know there are some I missed, but here are a few of the businesses that caught my eye.
This story caught my eye this morning and began my search of black-owned businesses in the area. Eunique Kisses was started by Tasia Richardson, a criminal justice major at WMU. Her business was inspired by the fact that she couldn't find a lip gloss that would stay on all day and keep her lips moisturized. Thus, Eunique Kisses, named after her middle name, was born. You can read more about her journey here.
2. Aunt Nay's Cookies and Treats
Clearly, hot chocolate bombs aren't really a thing in Florida where the temperature is around 85 or 90 all year long because I had never heard of them before I came to Michigan. And I feel cheated! In a recent Facebook post from Aunt Nay's, otherwise known as Toya Williams, she said,
What makes Aunt Nay's HCB stand out? #1 MADE WITH ❤️...#2 Aunt Nay's HCB are "top shelf" GOURMET, infused with different unique flavors. #3 They're HUGE with something special inside each one! We take pride in both BEAUTIFUL and TASTY TREATS! Warming your Soul one cup at a time.
Cookie's Five Star Grill is owned by Christine McKinney who said, in a past interview with Mlive.com, that she believed her love for cooking was hereditary, passed down from her Mother and Grandmother. Cookie's is named after Christine's mother who had the nickname of Cookie. Their menu includes burgers, loaded fries, wings and so much more.
Kalamagonia is a clothing brand company that was started in late 2018 by Michael Beyene who always had a love for graphic tees. At least that's according to his website. I've spotted his designs in a few different shops downtown but you can also browse his selection online on his website or Facebook page.
