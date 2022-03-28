8-Year-Old Boy Dies in Fiery Crash in Battle Creek, 2 Others Injured

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that left a boy dead and his mother and brother injured.

A single-vehicle crash in Pennfield Township on Friday, March 25, 2022, that left one dead and two others injured remains under investigation, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle accident with injuries just before 6:00 p.m. on Struwin Road near Poorman Road in Battle Creek, not far from Pennfield North Elementary School.

The vehicle, which had struck a tree, was fully engulfed in flames by the time deputies arrived on the scene. Residents that live near the scene of the accident had already assisted in removing the adult driver and four children from the vehicle before the fire started. Two of the children were seriously injured.

Deputies and first responders immediately began attempting life-saving measures on an 8-year-old boy but the boy eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 4-year-old boy also suffered serious injuries in the accident and was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to recover.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as the 28-year-old mother of the children and a Pennfield resident. She also suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the accident which remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by the Pennfield Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance Service, and the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority.