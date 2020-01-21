82-Acre Retreat with 16 Buildings For Sale in Michigan for $2M

It's also reportedly haunted so...ya know...if you're into that kind of thing.

The Brooke Lodge in Augusta, just outside of Battle Creek, is for sale for $2 million and, to be honest, it's a pretty sweet deal.

The property has 82 acres with 16 buildings, eight cottages, a conference hall and a dining hall. What started out as a dairy farm was purchased by pharmaceutical titan Dr. William Upjohn in 1895. Walt Disney was one of the more famous guests at the lodge.

It was given to Michigan State University in 2000 and then purchased in 2018 by a company that wanted to make it into a medical marijuana facility...and then the township opted out.

It's also reportedly haunted.

If you can round up 16 people, you could each pay $125K for this place and have your own building. Just sayin.