9 Animals That Are Banned As Pets In The State Of Michigan

Growing up in Howell, Michigan I always watched the Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, on TV.

I remember thinking how cool it was that he got so up close and personal with these giant crocodiles.

When I begged my mom to please let me get a baby crocodile or alligator she crushed my dreams very quickly by telling me NO!

These 9 Animals Are Banned As Pets In The City Of Grand Rapids

Cheetah: This makes sense. I don't think you could catch your pet cheetah if it got out seeing as their top speed is 50-80 MPH.

Black Panther: While the movie Black Panther was cool, owning one would be concerning because of its top speed of 50 MPH, as well as its giant teeth and claws.

Jaguar: Owning a Jaguar car is ok, owning a Jaguar as a pet is a no go in Michigan.

Black Bear: While not as fast as a jaguar, black bears can run up to 30 MPH.

Plus they can swim, so good luck catching them if they take off.

Leopard: Leopards can run at up to 36 MPH and can leap 18 feet forward through the air! That’s the length of three adults lying head to toe!

Wolf Dog Hybrids: I can't lie, these guys look cute and not that far off from a Husky or Alaskan Malamute. But something tells me their bite packs a bigger punch than most dogs.

Lion: Feeding a lion would be expensive seeing as they can eat up to 88lbs in a single meal.

Bengal Tiger: Not only are Bengal tigers fast, they can also jump 16 feet in the air!

Cougar: Whether it's an older woman or a wild animal, I think it's best to avoid both just to be safe ;)

