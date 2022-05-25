A Basement Bedroom? This 1/1, $320k Three Rivers Listing Has It

Have you ever dreamed of living in an old schoolhouse? Well, today is your lucky day.

Recently listed on Zillow, a historic schoolhouse is now available for a mere $320,000. Yes, "mere" is a term relative to the current market. Overall, that's a hefty price!

According to the listing, this home/former schoolhouse is historic but has been updated with modern conveniences. Overall, the home includes:

One Bedroom (in the basement)

One Bathroom (on the main floor)

Exposed Brick

Original Hardwood Floors

She Shed

Newly Built Garage

The exposed brick is lovely but, how would you feel about sleeping in the basement? It would be like sleeping in a cave, no? Take a look for yourself:

On one hand, there have to be people out there who love sleeping in a dark, sometimes damp room. On the other hand, this is a schoolhouse built in 1900. SURELY, there have to be some ghosts, right?

Since it is such a unique listing, it may not be on the market long. See the full listing for the home, located at 15436 Flowerfield Road in Three Rivers, here. The listing agent, Theresa Kisinger-DeLavern of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices MI, can be reached at 269-342-5600.

If you also love browsing unique Zillow listings even if you're not looking to buy a home...same! Check out these Grand Rapids area home that has a pop comic style decoration in the basement:

