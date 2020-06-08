A Bigot Sits At The Top Of Michigan’s Democratic Party

What is the definition of a bigot?

According to the Webster dictionary, it is:

a person who is obstinately or intolerantly devoted to his or her own opinions and prejudices...especially: one who regards or treats the members of a group with hatred and intolerance

What does it mean in practical terms, you put people in a group and then treat them with “hatred and intolerance” for a physical, a belief, or some other trait.

Last Week Michigan’s Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes issued a statement on behalf of herself and the Michigan Democratic Party in which she stated:

If you support Donald Trump, you are a racist.

Think about the depth of ignorance, lack of intelligence, and evil in her heart, soul, and mind to make such a statement. Lavora is calling tens of millions of people racist for supporting the policies of a President who has done a lot of great things for the people of America. Many of those accomplishments have helped the minority community. He has passed a justice reform bill and brought down the minority communities' unemployment rates to a level never seen before in our history.

She truly is a bigot in every sense of the definition of the word. She is looking at a group of people, those that support President Trump's policies and treating them with “hatred and intolerance” for that reason. Will the Michigan Democratic Party allow this in their Party, that would be a big YES! Not one has come out and condemned her statement of bigotry and in their use of the word racism, not one.

A pet peeve of mine is the overuse of the word racism, so many people who claim to be intelligent use that word all the time proving to me and others that they are truly not that intelligent or are using that word to divide people for political gain. The definition of racism according to the Webster dictionary is:

a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race

Does Lavora believe that all people who support President Trump's policies are genetically in-superior to her and people who support any Democrat politicians and their policies? We do not know because the media appears to be protecting her very bigoted or perhaps racist statement because I have not seen that question asked or reporting that she is refusing to answer that question.

Can I or anyone else make the statement:

If you support any Democrat, you are a baby killer

Those that support Lavora and the Michigan Democratic Party must accept that ridiculous and bigoted statement if you support Lavora's.

When will the Michigan Democratic Party demand the resignation of this obvious bigot who sits at the top of the Michigan Democratic Party? If the Party does not how do you justify voting for anyone in a Party that accepts this bigotry?

