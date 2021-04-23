A Corny Situation as Train and Semi Meet in Albion, Engine Derailed

No one was hurt early Thursday morning in Albion after a semi-truck was hit by a train.

Public Safety officers responded to North Superior Street between Michigan Avenue and Mulberry Street around 5 a.m. on April 22nd. The semi was carrying a load of corn and was travelling north on Superior when it was struck on the side of the westbound Norfolk Southern engine, knocking the engine off the track.

Albion Public Safety Chief Scott Kipp stated the driver of the semi, a 71-year-old man from Clayton, Michigan, had not seen the train coming and attempted to swerve out of the way. The train engine collided with the trailer, scraping through the passenger side all the way through to the end. The large scrape shucked a large amount of corn onto the road and sidewalk. There is not a drop-down gate on the north railroad track where the crash occurred compared to the southern rail on Superior, mainly used for passenger trains.

The driver of the semi and occupants of the train engine were not hurt. North Superior, the main road that cuts through downtown Albion, was closed between Michigan Avenue and Mulberry Street until the train was put back on the rails. The road was closed to thru traffic for a better part of Thursday, finally re-opening shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The Albion Department of Public Safety provided a video of the engine getting put back on the tracks.

The investigation of the accident continues.