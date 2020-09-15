A Federal Judge Finally Stands Up For Our Constitution In This Age Of COVID

Yesterday U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV ruled that the closure of many of the “non-essential” businesses was unconstitutional in the state of Pennsylvania. Finally, a judge stood up for the U.S. Constitution and the people of the United States.

News station WTAE out of Pittsburgh is reporting that Judge Stickman ruled that Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s executive orders were unconstitutional. In Judge Stickman written opinion he wrote::

“The liberties protected by the Constitution are not fair-weather freedoms — in place when times are good but able to be cast aside in times of trouble”

Amen Judge, it is so interesting and telling what some of these politicians really think of our Constitution in these times, obviously not much. If they think so little of our U.S. Constitution we should think very little of them.

The Judge went on to write:

“There is no question that this country has faced, and will face, emergencies of every sort...But the solution to a national crisis can never be permitted to supersede the commitment to individual liberty that stands as the foundation of the American experiment. The Constitution cannot accept the concept of a ‘new normal’ where the basic liberties of the people can be subordinated to open-ended emergency mitigation measures.”

So well said and written, these words should be read to all elected politicians and then they should be required to give us their thoughts on this ruling.

The Judge also wrote the following:

“Rather, the Constitution sets certain lines that may not be crossed, even in an emergency. Actions taken by defendants crossed those lines. It is the duty of the court to declare those actions unconstitutional.”

Democrat Governor Wolf’s office released a statement concerning the ruling which in part said:

"The administration is disappointed with the result and will seek a stay of the decision and file an appeal. The actions taken by the administration were mirrored by governors across the country and saved, and continue to save lives...”

So Governor Wolf is saying as long as other Governors are not following the Constitution then he does not have to. That is such a great and profound statement coming from an elected official. Let me see if I understand this clearly Governor Wolf, your argument is “but Mom Gretchen is doing it so why can’t I”.

Brilliant absolutely brilliant.

To think these people are actually voted into office by adults. As I have been saying for years I am not one of these people who believes everyone who is eligible to vote should vote. Only the truly informed should be allowed to vote and those who watch or read the mainstream manipulative news are not considered informed in my book, they would be considered uninformed and dangerous.

