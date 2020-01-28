A Firearm And Electronics Were Stolen From An Albion Home

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a breaking and entering and larceny of an Albion Township home that occurred during the day.

Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers are investigating a breaking and entering of a residence and larceny of a firearm, laptops, television and iPads in the 10000 block of 29 Mile Road in Albion Township, Calhoun County.

The crime occurred during the daytime on Monday, January 27. The suspects broke into the residence and stole multiple items.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

