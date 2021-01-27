A Glimpse Inside the Most Expensive Home For Sale in Kalamazoo

One of my favorite time wasting activities is browsing through homes that are for sale that I, simply, cannot afford. I tell myself I'm getting "ideas" for my future home...but truth be told I'm just fantasizing about living there.

That's when I came across the most expensive home for sale in Kalamazoo.

Listed at mere $3,250,000, this contemporary home is custom built and sits in the middle of the woods off of H avenue giving the owner complete privacy. The amenities include:

5 bedrooms

6 full bathrooms

2 1/2 bathrooms

3 fireplaces

6 car parking garage

a 5 acre private lake

a swimming pool

a custom waterslide

2 hot tubs

And many others. Currently, it's listed on Zillow by JoAnne Potts at Jaqua Realtors.

As much as I would love to, in written word, express the contemporary style of the home, the floor to ceiling windows, and overall beauty of the home...you might as well see it for yourself! Enjoy this look into the most expensive home currently for sale in Kalamazoo!

