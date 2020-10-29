A GoFundMe Is Raising Money To Purchase and Restore Deer Forest

Deer Forest closed for good back in 2015. Now we can help bring it back.

In January of 2019, Deer Forest grabbed the #2 spot in the "5 Things Everyone From Coloma Knows." That's not a big surprise as the park has a long rich history for many families in Southwest Michigan from 1949 to 2015.

The park was in need of lots of updates before it closed. It's easy to see how run down it must be now. And to add insult to injury a large barn on the property was completely destroyed by a fire in April of this year. So, is there really hope for Deer Forest coming back?

Blair Struble sure hopes so. Struble created a GoFundMe in September to purchase and restore Deer Forest in Coloma. The goal is a lofty $550,000. As of the moment this article was published, 9am on October 29th, 2020, the GoFundMe has 62 donors and a total of nearly $3,000 raised.

Find out what Struble's plan is for Deer Forest and donate to the cause by clicking here.