A List of Michigan Harbors That Will Be Getting WiFi This Year
Hey, you can reconnect with nature if you want to. But I'm going to work remotely from the boat underneath the sun, maybe even in a floaty. Could you imagine it though? It's a hot summer day, and instead of being stuck inside the office with a broken AC unit, you could be on the lake with some working WiFi. Sure, it's not flying cars yet, but it's something.
A new way of life that we're probably going to see more of around Michigan. whether we like it or not. Thanks to BoatUS, WiFi service will be added to a number of Michigan state-managed harbors, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Whether it be in the upper or lower peninsula of Michigan, you can see WiFi access at the following state harbors below:
- Mackinac Island
- Port Austin
- Presque Isle
- East Tawas
- Lexington
- De Tour
- Cedar River
While, like most things, this may not be an instantaneous thing. You can expect most of these harbors to have WiFi by the end of this summer. You can always call the DNR ahead of time of course to see availability at the time.
52 of the Best Michigan Waterfront Dining Locations
The Scenic Beauty Of Northeast Michigan
UP NEXT: Seven Interesting Facts About The Mackinac Bridge
SEE MORE: Take a Look Inside This Beautiful Victorian Home on Mackinac Island