A List of Michigan Harbors That Will Be Getting WiFi This Year

Hey, you can reconnect with nature if you want to. But I'm going to work remotely from the boat underneath the sun, maybe even in a floaty. Could you imagine it though? It's a hot summer day, and instead of being stuck inside the office with a broken AC unit, you could be on the lake with some working WiFi. Sure, it's not flying cars yet, but it's something.

A new way of life that we're probably going to see more of around Michigan. whether we like it or not. Thanks to BoatUS, WiFi service will be added to a number of Michigan state-managed harbors, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Whether it be in the upper or lower peninsula of Michigan, you can see WiFi access at the following state harbors below:

Mackinac Island

Port Austin

Presque Isle

East Tawas

Lexington

De Tour

Cedar River

While, like most things, this may not be an instantaneous thing. You can expect most of these harbors to have WiFi by the end of this summer. You can always call the DNR ahead of time of course to see availability at the time.

Snail Shell Harbor inside Fayette Historic State Park, Copper Harbor's state Harbor, and Milliken State Harbor in Detroit all currently have WiFi installed, according to MLive.

