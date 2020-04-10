A Little Diversion: Rawson’s King Mill Park

If you’re going stir-crazy and are looking for a mini-adventure close to home, check out Michigan Back Roads with Ron Rademacher. Ron is a regular guest on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins, and talked about a little gem just south of Battle Creek. There's enough space so that if the weather cooperates, you should be able to enjoy it and keep your distance from everybody else.

Just about 20 miles southwest of Battle Creek, just west of Leonidas, Ron says you’ll find a quiet place that’s perfect for a short break or a long leisurely picnic. It’s a St. Joseph County park known as Rawson's King Mill.

The current building was constructed in the early 1870's and is reported to have produced more than 1,000 barrels of flour in 1873. By the 1960's the mill was processing more than 25,000 barrels of wheat but then, regulations shut the mill down once again. Today this mill is still in operating condition.

There are quiet waterways, walking paths and picnic areas.

Take Zinmaster Road north and follow the curve around, go all the way to the dead end. Go left and as you enter an area with lots of trees you will find the park, or just put in the address: 29815 King Road, Leonidas, MI 49066.

The Mill and property were donated by Eston and Lydia Rawson who restored the mill and planted the gardens to create this favorite area on Nottawa Creek.

Once life gets back to normal, you can call for reservations: St. Joseph County Parks Department office at 269/467-5519 Check out their Facebook Page.

PARK FEATURES: