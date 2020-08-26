A Mansion Fit For A Spartan In East Lansing, Only $2.3 Million

Honestly, I keep reading about Michiganders hitting it big with scratch off tickets to the tune of millions of dollars.

Just earlier this week we told you about a guy who hit for $2 million in Kent County.

So no matter if you're lucky enough to get a big windfall (or you've been saving for just this moment and a home just like this) you should definitely take a look inside East Lansing's Most Expensive House for Sale.

Price tag is a cool $2.3 million. And that breaks down to about $12,760 a month according to Zillow. I love looking at listings on there because they tell you the estimated sales range before you even consider looking at the property. The wiggle room so to speak. Unless you're walking in and making a cash offer you big baller you. According to Zillow, the estimated sales range: $2.11M - $2.33M.

Located at 6400 Pine Hollow Dr, East Lansing, you're in prestigious White Hills Woods. This 10,000 + square foot custom designed and built brick home is nestled on a hilltop.

4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and about 10,814 square feet. From the pictures you will see that it's got a very clean, bright, white interior. Lots of glass and windows and marble. 4 car garage.