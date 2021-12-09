A Massive $100M Lawsuit Has Been Filed By A Student Hurt In The Oxford High School Shooting
On November 30, 2021 a student at Oxford High School brought in a gun his father had purchased on Black Friday and opened fire on students and staff.
By the time police arrived three Students (Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, and Madisyn Baldwin) had passed away from their injuries. The next day, Justin Shilling also succumbed to his injures from the shooting. Six other students and a teacher were also injured.
The school shooter and his parents are now facing charges
The school shooter is facing charges of
- One count of terrorism causing death
- Four counts of first-degree murder
- Seven counts of assault with intent to murder
- 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony
His parents are also facing four charges for involuntary manslaughter
- Count 1: Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine, and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin
- Count 2: Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine, and 15 years in prison for the death of 16-year-old Tate Myre
- Count 3: Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine, and 15 years in prison for the death of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana
- Count 4: Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine, and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old Justin Shilling
This morning, well-known Michigan attorney Geoffrey Fieger announced that he has filed two $100 million lawsuits against the Oxford community school district and several employees after the deadly shooting last week on behalf of a student who was shot in the neck and her sister, who was with her when she was shot.
Fox 17 says a press conference is scheduled for 11 am.