A Massive Change Could Be Coming To Ford Field

Since its opening in 2002, Ford Field has not only been home to the Detroit Lions, but has hosted some big events as well. SuperBowl XL, Wrestlemania 23, 2011 Gold Cup, the NCAA Tournament, and the Frozen Four are just some of the major events that have already taken place at this beautiful stadium. With it being such an attraction, its owners are contemplating making a massive change to the stadium.

Detroit Lions president Rod Wood told WJR-AM (760) Monday morning that he, along with other Lions executives, are looking into installing a retractable roof in order to help bring a Major League Soccer team to Detroit, according to Freep.

Wood stated:

It's something we're looking at. We're going to have a meeting later this week. It's been an interesting process working with Dan (Gilbert) and Tom Gores and their teams, and Arn Tellem is pretty much leading this pitch with MLS. With all the vibrancy downtown and all the young people now working downtown that love soccer, and coming off the World Cup where everybody was very interested in what's going on. It'd be great to have that downtown, but we'll see about the roof.

I think the addition of a retractable roof would definitely turn some heads and help out their chances of landing a pro soccer team.

BONUS VIDEO: HUMAN CANNONBALL AT HOMER STRYKER FIELD