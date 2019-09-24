A Michigan City Clerk Has Been Charged With Altering Ballots

We are told by so many on the left that ballot tampering and election fraud does not occur. Once they are confronted with an example of it happening we are then told by them is that it rarely happens. At what point are they going to admit it does happen and happens more often then we and they think.

Now we have an example of election fraud and ballot tampering right here in Michigan and it is a Democrat that has been charged.

The National Review is reporting that Sherikia Hawkins, the city clerk for Southfield Michigan has been charged with six felony counts for allegedly altering absentee ballots during the November 2018 election. Ms. Hawkins, a registered Democrat was arraigned Monday in Southfield on:

falsifying returns or records

forgery of a public record

misconduct in office

and multiple counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

She was released on $15,000 bond.

The National Review article stated:

The alleged misconduct was discovered after the Oakland County Clerk’s Office noticed that 193 voter files had been changed to reflect that the voters failed to include a valid signature or return date, when all of the implicated voters had in fact included both items. The county clerk’s office later discovered the original voter files in the trash at the election-division office. The Michigan State Police then launched an investigation that resulted in Hawkins’s arrest.”=

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, both of whom are Democrats, are circling the wagons and put out a statement which in part said:

Voting is fundamental to the very essence of our democracy...It is incumbent upon state governments to safeguard the electoral process and ensure that every voter’s right to cast a ballot is protected.

A very interesting note is Michigan’s Democratic party just honored Ms. Hawkins with the prestigious Dingell/Levin award at its annual Legacy Dinner in Detroit.

Hmmm, now we must ask why she was honored.

Another interesting point is Ms. Hawkins has overseen a total of 16 elections in Oakland County, going back to 2010. It appears we are going to have to look back at all of those elections and I hope make Ms. Hawkins and/or the Democratic Party pay for that review and not the Michigan tax payer.

Another interesting point was back in 2010 Ms. Hawkins was serving as the Pontiac city clerk when Democrat Gary Peters won an extremely tight ninth congressional district race against Republican Rocky Raczkowski. Gary Peters won that election by just 6,405 votes out of a total 245,055 cast, that is just a 2.6% difference. If she tampered just 3,203 votes, a 1.3% flip Gary Peters would not have won and possibly would not be Senator Peters today.

Remember this is the same party that believes in same day voter registration and no need for photo identification to vote, interesting is it not?

Funny when you remember that the Democratic Party just one month ago created a full-time voter protection director position. Maybe they created that position to monitor there own party or attempt to protect the voter fraud that they are committing.

Who knows.